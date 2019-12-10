Advanced search

'Vital' village shop saved from closure

PUBLISHED: 12:20 10 December 2019 | UPDATED: 12:20 10 December 2019

Draycott Community Shop reopened on November 30.Picture: Jo Connor

Draycott Community Shop reopened on November 30.Picture: Jo Connor

Copyright Jo Connor 2019

Dedicated villagers have raised £25,000 to save a 'vital' shop from closure.

Draycott Community Shop.Picture: Jo ConnorDraycott Community Shop.Picture: Jo Connor

Volunteers have worked around to clock to reopen the renamed Draycott Community Shop after it faced being shut down earlier in the year.

Concerned villagers rallied together to raise the money in five months and celebrated the store's opening with mulled cider and mince pies on November 30.

Villagers worked to transform the building within a month of taking it over, and the store will work to be as 'environmentally aware' as possible.

Thirty one people in Draycott will run the community shop, which consists of a part-time manager and 30 volunteers.

Draycott Community Shop front.Picture: Jo ConnorDraycott Community Shop front.Picture: Jo Connor

Committee chairman, Tim Cook, said: "We are delighted to be celebrating our official opening.

"The announcement earlier in the year that we might lose our village shop, which is a vital hub for the community, was a blow.

"However, thanks to the determination and commitment of the entire village, we were able to raise the funds we needed to save it."

The Draycott shop's committee decided to make the store a community hub after a questionnaire was sent to villagers over the summer who were in favour of the change.

Draycott Community Shop reopened on November 30.Picture: Jo ConnorDraycott Community Shop reopened on November 30.Picture: Jo Connor

Visitors to the store can enjoy its restored counter, which features photos of the village on a wall behind it, and shop-goers can now sit in a new window seat at the store.

A spokesman for Draycott Community Shop said: "Draycott's villagers are a shining example of how co-operation within a community can overcome the challenges of the current economic climate.

"Faced with the closure of the village shop and post office at the start of this year, villagers sprang into action and raised more than £25,000 through sales of shares in just five months."

The shop's poster competition winners Ariane and Bella, from Draycott and Rodney Stoke First School, opened the store to well-wishers on the day.

Draycott's shop is also part of Plastic Free Cheddar, and a milk vending machine serving Chew Valley Dairy products in glass bottles has been installed.

The community store also sells Cobbs of Cheddar meats, Times Past Cheese from Draycott, locally-sourced honey and other tasty goods from the West Country.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Police sergeant to face trial for having sex with woman while on duty

Sgt Cocking was charged with corrupt and improper exercise of police powers and privileges.

Children launch campaign to reinstate leavers’ hoodies after sweatshirt switch

Protest by parents and children about not getting leavers' hoodies at St Martin's Primary School. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Commuter road closes for £130k works

A commuter road will close daily until Friday.Picture: Google Street View

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Sleep Pods for Weston to help protect rough sleepers over winter months

Volunteers will bring Sleep Pods to Weston's streets. Picture: Sarah Rice

Most Read

Police sergeant to face trial for having sex with woman while on duty

Sgt Cocking was charged with corrupt and improper exercise of police powers and privileges.

Children launch campaign to reinstate leavers’ hoodies after sweatshirt switch

Protest by parents and children about not getting leavers' hoodies at St Martin's Primary School. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Commuter road closes for £130k works

A commuter road will close daily until Friday.Picture: Google Street View

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Sleep Pods for Weston to help protect rough sleepers over winter months

Volunteers will bring Sleep Pods to Weston's streets. Picture: Sarah Rice

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Laird urges Weston to ‘stand up and be counted’ against Hartley Wintney

Brandon Barnes tries to win a header duirng Weston's game against Farnborough.

Rugby: Yatton youngsters lose out to Weston rivals

Yatton under-16s attack against Weston

‘Vital’ village shop saved from closure

Draycott Community Shop reopened on November 30.Picture: Jo Connor

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Runners raise thousands for charity in Christmas Cracker 10k

Weston Athletic Club Christmas Cracker. Picture: MARK ATHERTON
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists