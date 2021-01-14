Family business raises hundreds for homeless charity

Published: 11:00 AM January 14, 2021

Somewhere To Go’s Julie Shannon and trustees Barry Edwards and John Codd with Somerset Signing and Framing Co’s Stu Turner and his children. - Credit: Somerset Signing and Framing Co

A family business which sells sports memorabilia has raised £1,045 for Somewhere To Go, thanks to an online raffle.

Stuart and Marina Turner, who own Somerset Signing and Framing Co, organised a raffle in aid of the charity which provides vital support to people sleeping rough.

Followers of the family business, which is based in Kewstoke, bought raffle tickets with three prizes up for grabs – a signed Diego Maradona LED shirt montage, a signed Jonny Wilkinson 2003 shirt montage and a signed tambourine montage by Liam Gallagher.

Somerset Signing’s Stu Turner was overwhelmed by the generosity of his followers during such a challenging time.

He said: “We had no idea how much money we would raise because this year has been so difficult for so many people.

“We would like to express our gratitude to all of our followers that helped us raise this money as it will go towards helping so many people.”

Somewhere To Go’s Julie Shannon said: “I cannot thank Somerset Signing and Framing Co enough for their help.

"The money will go towards helping to run the centre, as well as to provide hot meals, sleeping bags, clothing and toiletries for those who really need it.”