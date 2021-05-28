News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > News

Somerset Speedway closes as Hancock family retire from sport

Author Picture Icon

Lily Newton-Browne

Published: 3:38 PM May 28, 2021   
Somerset Rebels Select v Plymouth Gladiators action; Todd Kurtz leads Plymouth's Nathan Stoneman at a meeting in 2019.

Somerset Rebels Select v Plymouth Gladiators action; Todd Kurtz leads Plymouth's Nathan Stoneman at a meeting in 2019. - Credit: COLIN BURNETT

The family behind Somerset Rebels Speedway Club has announced its closure with a 'heavy heart' in an emotional tribute to staff and fans.

Somerset Rebels versus Redcar Rebels action, Rory Schlein Michael Palm Toft Todd Kurtz and Nathan Greaves in Heat 6 in 2019.

Somerset Rebels versus Redcar Rebels action, Rory Schlein (R) Michael Palm Toft (W) Todd Kurtz (B) and Nathan Greaves (Y) arrive at the first turn four abreast in Heat 6 at a meeting in 2019. - Credit: CBMXI.co.uk

The Hancock family said that the Covid-19 pandemic and its restrictions hit the club at the Oaktree Arena, off Bristol Road in Edithmead, financially and thanked current and retired staff, sponsors, team partners and more for their years of service in a statement on Tuesday.

Somerset Rebels versus Eastbourne action and Nico Covatti (B) gets the better of Lewis Kerr (W) in H

Somerset Rebels versus Eastbourne action and Nico Covatti (B) gets the better of Lewis Kerr (W) at a meeting in 2019. - Credit: COLIN BURNETT/CBMXI.co.uk

Announcing the decision to close the club with a ‘heavy heart’, Debbie Hancock hopes supporters will live with ‘all the great memories’ spanning across 20 years of Somerset speedway, which attracted fans from all across the world who revelled in the high-adrenaline motorcycle sport at the Oaktree.

Valentin Grobauer (red) leads Lewis Kerr (white) during the Cases Somerset Rebels win over Eastbourne Eagles in 2019.

Valentin Grobauer (red) leads Lewis Kerr (white) during the Cases Somerset Rebels win over Eastbourne Eagles at a meeting in 2019. - Credit: COLIN BURNETT/CBMXI.co.uk

Superfan, Neil Phipps, aged 32, has fond memories of the home of the Somerset Rebels, where he watched the Speedway team ride at meetings as a child with his dad.

Todd Kurtz (blue) and Rory Schlein (red) lead out Ben Morley (yellow) during the Cases Somerset Rebe

Todd Kurtz (blue) and Rory Schlein (red) lead out Ben Morley (yellow) during the Cases Somerset Rebels win over Eastbourne Eagles at a meeting in 2019. - Credit: COLIN BURNETT/CBMXI.co.uk

He said: “From the age of 11, walking through the gate for the first time I was hooked. The smell, the sound, the excitement, I’ll never forget it.

Somerset Rebels rider Valentin Grobauer takes his first UK win from a charging Ulrich Østergaard in

Somerset Rebels rider Valentin Grobauer takes his first UK win from a charging Ulrich Østergaard in the meeting with Birmingham at a meeting in 2019. - Credit: COLIN BURNETT/CBMXI.co.uk

You may also want to watch:

“I’ll cherish the memories of 20 years of fun and joy, as well as all the friends I’ve met along the way.

A sign at the entrance to the Oaktree Arena (pic Lily Newton-Browne)

A sign at the entrance to the Oaktree Arena. - Credit: Lily Newton-Browne

“More importantly, I’ll cherish every night spent there with my dad. Speedway is and always will be our thing and for giving us that, I think we’ll both always love that field."

Most Read

  1. 1 Police appeal to find wanted man David Purkiss
  2. 2 Court grants temporary closure of house after drug dealing reports
  3. 3 Revealed: The 24 areas of North Somerset with almost no new Covid cases 
  1. 4 Free live music festival set for Weston park
  2. 5 First Stop opens in Weston
  3. 6 Somerset holiday park wins Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Award 
  4. 7 Car lands on roof in Weston park
  5. 8 VIDEO: Matt Hancock visits GP surgery and urges people to enjoy holidays to Weston this half-term
  6. 9 Food festival returns to Somerset town this weekend
  7. 10 Weston man to face trial on racially aggravated public order charge
Speedway
Highbridge News
Somerset News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Building works finish for new Yatton primary school

Education News

New North Somerset primary school appoints first headteacher

Carrington Walker

person
Chief executive Andrew Scott.

Hundreds attend recruitment event as firm announces post Covid-19...

Vicky Angear

Author Picture Icon
Car crash in field off M5 between Weston and Clevedon

Police hunt for driver who fled scene after crashing into field off M5

Vicky Angear

Author Picture Icon
Weston Marine Lake.

Marine Lake

Marine Lake restoration work advances

Lily Newton-Browne

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus