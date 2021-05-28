Somerset Speedway closes as Hancock family retire from sport
The family behind Somerset Rebels Speedway Club has announced its closure with a 'heavy heart' in an emotional tribute to staff and fans.
The Hancock family said that the Covid-19 pandemic and its restrictions hit the club at the Oaktree Arena, off Bristol Road in Edithmead, financially and thanked current and retired staff, sponsors, team partners and more for their years of service in a statement on Tuesday.
Announcing the decision to close the club with a ‘heavy heart’, Debbie Hancock hopes supporters will live with ‘all the great memories’ spanning across 20 years of Somerset speedway, which attracted fans from all across the world who revelled in the high-adrenaline motorcycle sport at the Oaktree.
Superfan, Neil Phipps, aged 32, has fond memories of the home of the Somerset Rebels, where he watched the Speedway team ride at meetings as a child with his dad.
He said: “From the age of 11, walking through the gate for the first time I was hooked. The smell, the sound, the excitement, I’ll never forget it.
“I’ll cherish the memories of 20 years of fun and joy, as well as all the friends I’ve met along the way.
“More importantly, I’ll cherish every night spent there with my dad. Speedway is and always will be our thing and for giving us that, I think we’ll both always love that field."
