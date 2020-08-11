Recycle More initiative gets green light for 2020 launch

A scheme which will see depots upgraded to handle thousands of extra tonnes of recycling has been given the green light.

Somerset Waste Partnership will launch its Recycle More service in the Mendip area at the end of October, following the proposal’s approval on July 31.

Recycle More will be introduced in four phases over the next 18 months, which will be rolled out to Sedgemoor after South Somerset welcomes the service at end of June to early July, 2021.

The scheme will see 51,000 homes served by the partnership able to recycle more from the kerbside weekly, including plastic pots, tubs and trays, food and drink cartons, small household batteries and electricals.

However, rubbish will be collected every three weeks instead of every two, and, as part of the initiative, homes in the district will be given an extra recycling container, a bright blue bag, for plastics and metals. There will also be an expanded recycling service for households with communal collections, such as flats and houses of multiple occupancy and schools as part of future plans.

Somerset Waste board chair Sarah Dyke said: “Most people in Somerset are recycling and we want to make it easier for everyone to recycle even more, protect our environment, help tackle climate change and save taxpayers’ money.

“This will be a major step forward and will show the commitment of all partners to addressing climate change. There is a lot if enthusiasm out there for this change which will help every resident recycle far more, throw away much less, and have a smaller carbon footprint.”

The Recycle More scheme was successfully trialled six years ago and thousands of Somerset residents gave the initiative an 86 per cent approval rate in its large-scale, long-term trials.

Vice-chairman Clare Paul said: “We want to bring Recycle More to the county as soon as possible, but it has to be done area by area so our depots can be upgraded. So, whenever the roll-out starts, some residents will see Recycle More sooner than others. I’d ask everyone to be patient and carry on recycling as they are until the new service arrives – nothing changes until you get your bright blue bag.”

For more information about Recycle More, log on to www.somersetwaste.gov.uk/recycle-more












































