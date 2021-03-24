Youngsters celebrate World Book Day 2021

Published: 11:59 AM March 24, 2021

Youngsters dressed up as their favourite fictional characters for World Book Day in the region earlier this month. - Credit: Wessex Learning Trust

Children and schools in the area enjoyed creative ways of celebrating World Book Day in lockdown.

Although many pupils were learning from home on March 4, schools encouraged children to dress up as their favourite characters and put on fun activities to promote reading.

Staff and students at Voyage Learning Campus in Weston, which has been open to all students during the most recent lockdown, took time out from lessons to get dressed up as some of their favourite book characters, including Where’s Wally, Tigger and James Bond.

Staff at Voyage Learning Campus in Weston dressing up for World Book Day on March 4. - Credit: Voyage Learning Campus

At Axbridge First School, overseen by the Wessex Learning Trust, children were invited to take part in an extreme reading challenge, photographing themselves reading in the most unusual locations possible. At Cheddar First School, Pepper Pig came to visit critical worker children at the school.

An Axbridge First School pupil taking part in the extreme reading challenge. - Credit: Wessex Learning Trust

Critical worker children also attended school dressed as their favourite characters at Lympsham Academy and joined their classmates on a fancy dress Zoom call to discuss their best-loved stories.