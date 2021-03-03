Weston Soroptimists supporting women in lockdown

Published: 10:15 AM March 3, 2021 Updated: 10:33 AM March 3, 2021

Weston’s Soroptimists marked International Women’s Day via a Zoom call - raising their hands in a show of support and signifying solidarity.

They listened to a presentation from Jayne Whittlestone, of Next Link, about how women at high risk of domestic abuse are able to access the women’s refuges in the town.

A spokesman for the group said: “The Soroptimist aim is to make a difference to the lives of women and girls worldwide and during these lockdown times we continue to make a difference where we can.

“Our other recent focus, Soroptimists Railing Against Abuse, has been raising awareness about violence against women particularly domestic abuse.

“The tying of orange ribbons around the fountain railings in Grove Park, signifying lives lost to domestic violence, has become an annual event.

“Via Next Link we support our local women’s refuge through donations. This we have been able to continue through lockdown.”