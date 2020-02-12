Soups and puddings raise cash for hospice
PUBLISHED: 14:00 12 February 2020
Archant
Tasty soups and delectable puddings helped villagers to raise hundreds of pounds for a Weston charity.
Blagdon Friends Group put on a soup and pud event at the village club to raise money for Weston Hospicecare.
Kind volunteers made all the soup and desserts for the event which attracted a number of supporters.
Hungry visitors popped in for a chat and food and helped to raise £320 for the hospice, which provides care and support for people with life-limiting conditions.
The hospice's community fundraiser, Sue Harding, said: "All the soups and puddings were made by volunteers and the event was very well-supported by Blagdon residents and hospice supporters."
The Blagdon Friends Group's next event is The Big Drop on March 7 from 10am to noon at the village club, in High Street.
People can take their donations to the hall where refreshments will be available.