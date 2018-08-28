Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Air ambulance charity raises £1.3m to buy new air base

PUBLISHED: 12:57 21 December 2018

The Great Western Air Ambulance Charitys new air base. Picture: Great Western Air Ambulance Charity

The Great Western Air Ambulance Charitys new air base. Picture: Great Western Air Ambulance Charity

Archant

A life-saving charity has raised £1.3million in cash and pledges to buy a new air base in Almondsbury.

Smiles all round as the GWAAC has a new air base. Picture: Great Western Air Ambulance CharitySmiles all round as the GWAAC has a new air base. Picture: Great Western Air Ambulance Charity

The Great Western Air Ambulance Charity (GWAAC) raised the funds through its Bur Our Base appeal which was launched in July.

The charity bought the air base on Tuesday and exceeded its original target of an additional £1.2million to top up its cash reserves and to fund the purchase.

GWAAC chief executive, Anna Perry, said: “Owning this air base provides stability and ensures we can continue to provide our life-saving service long into the future.

“It is thanks to the generous donations of our supporters across our region which means we are able to take this monumental step forward.”

Smiles all round as the GWAAC has a new air base. Picture: Great Western Air Ambulance CharitySmiles all round as the GWAAC has a new air base. Picture: Great Western Air Ambulance Charity

The charity’s critical care team attended 1,560 jobs by helicopter this year and need to raise more than £3million annually to stay up and running in the area.

Most Read

Busy Weston bridge in danger of collapsing

Winterstoke Road over the bridge and near the new roundabout. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Film crews appear in Weston-super-Mare

Film crews in Locking Road Car Park. Picture: Henry Woodsford

Elderly couple rescued after car fell down embankment

Elderly couple rescued after car leaves Bridgwater Road down grass verge. Picture: Avon Fire and Rescue Service

‘Airport expansion to hinder carbon reduction efforts’

Bristol Airport wants to cater for 20 million passengers in future. Picture: BBC LDRS

Roadworks begin on A370

Most Read

No Meraki Christmas Festival in St Albans next year

Visitors to the Meraki Christmas festival in Verulamium Park. Picture: DANNY LOO

Drug and firearms arrests in Harpenden

Noke Shot, Harpenden. Picture: Google.

St Albans teenager jailed for assault after fight where boy was stabbed in Verulamium Park

St Albans Crown Court. Picture: Danny Loo

Burglars wielding screwdrivers target St Albans homes in crime spree

There have been a spate of burglaries around St Albans this December.

Ex-St Albans scout master jailed for ‘sickening’ abuse of child

Paul Santon, of St Albans, has been jailed for 20 months for indecent assault on a child. Picture: Met Police.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

WIN: Tickets to André Rieu’s New Year’s Concert at Weston’s Odeon cinema

Andre Rieu's New Year's Concert will be screened at Weston's Odeon cinema. Picture: Marcel van Hoorn

Father and son run Christmas Cracker for the ‘apple of our eye’

Also with my daughter and Adam our first grandson

Five things to do in Weston-super-Mare this weekend

Icescape @ The Tropicana will be open until January 6. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

WIN: Free access to Hutton Moor and fitness goodie bag

General manager Dave Somerset (right) encouraged people to take part in the competition. Pictures: Legacy Leisure

Mental health trust told to make improvements by watchdog

The CQC has told the AWP to make overall improvements to its services. Picture: Getty Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists