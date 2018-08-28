Air ambulance charity raises £1.3m to buy new air base

The Great Western Air Ambulance Charitys new air base. Picture: Great Western Air Ambulance Charity Archant

A life-saving charity has raised £1.3million in cash and pledges to buy a new air base in Almondsbury.

The Great Western Air Ambulance Charity (GWAAC) raised the funds through its Bur Our Base appeal which was launched in July.

The charity bought the air base on Tuesday and exceeded its original target of an additional £1.2million to top up its cash reserves and to fund the purchase.

GWAAC chief executive, Anna Perry, said: “Owning this air base provides stability and ensures we can continue to provide our life-saving service long into the future.

“It is thanks to the generous donations of our supporters across our region which means we are able to take this monumental step forward.”

The charity’s critical care team attended 1,560 jobs by helicopter this year and need to raise more than £3million annually to stay up and running in the area.