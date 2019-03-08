South West in Bloom success for towns and villages
PUBLISHED: 14:56 18 October 2019
The best green-fingered volunteers in the South West have been rewarded for their efforts.
South West in Bloom announced on Monday which communities had been successful in this year's competition.
Bleadon had two causes to celebrate, with the village earning the Wheatley Trophy and a silver gilt in the Pennant small village/town category.
Several of the people instrumental to the village's success gathered to celebrate the achievements at Bleadon Parish Council's meeting on Monday evening.
Weston in Bloom and Weston BID won a silver gilt in their categories, as did Burnham's entry.
And Portishead in Bloom won a gold medal for the 12th year in succession.
For a full list of results, log on to www.southwestinbloom.org.uk