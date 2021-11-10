News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > News

NHS issues highest state of alert for South West

person

Carrington Walker

Published: 10:33 AM November 10, 2021
South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust Ambulance

The South West has been place under an Opel 4 alert by the NHS as workloads increase. - Credit: South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust

NHS bosses from North Somerset have placed local systems in the highest state of alert, Opel 4, as it comes under intense pressure and demand.

People have been them not to use hospitals, GP practices, community and mental health services unless it is necessary.

The medical director for the Bristol, North Somerset and South Gloucestershire Clinical Commissioning Group told the Mercury and Times that this is the most challenging period staff are working in.

The logo for the new NHS 111 service.

For non-life-threatening injuries or illnesses, call 111. - Credit: Sub

Dr Peter Brindle said: "Workforce challenges, increased demand, the ongoing impact of Covid-19, and a growing backlog of people waiting for planned care make this the most challenging period we have ever experienced.

"The public can really help us here – by checking in on loved ones who might need extra support in the community, and by ensuring they are ready to help out with discharge as soon as we call. At this stage, every hour counts."

People being admitted to the hospital are now being asked to plan their discharge with ward staff straight away, with efforts made to move people on as soon as they are fit to.

For non-life-threatening injuries or illnesses, call 111.

Most Read

  1. 1 Council agrees to purchase Birnbeck Pier from its private owner
  2. 2 Music school in village approved
  3. 3 Calls for investment after Weston General Hospital rated inadequate
  1. 4 Remembrance Sunday: What events are taking place this weekend?
  2. 5 MP proposes street plans bill that would see neighbourhoods overrule councils
  3. 6 Weston's biggest businesses looking to hire at Jobs Fair
  4. 7 Care team member to walk over hot coals for charity
  5. 8 Weston General Hospital rated 'inadequate' after latest inspection
  6. 9 Woman handed life sentence for murder of husband
  7. 10 Marks & Spencer and Amazon recall items after safety fears
NHS
Mental Health
Health
Weston-super-Mare News
North Somerset News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Watch fireworks from the Grand Pier this weekend. Picture: Jackie Caven

Bonfire Night

5 firework displays to see in North Somerset

Carrington Walker

person
Stone two-storey house in Main Road, Hutton, Weston, with hanging baskets and hedge in front.

Property of the Week | Partnership

Character cottage in pretty village of Hutton

By Karen Richards

Author Picture Icon
World War memorial found in car boot sale

Heritage

Long-lost memorial honouring Weston soldiers found at car boot sale

Carrington Walker

person
Presents, presents, presents... but is that really all Christmas is about, asks Nick Conrad.

Christmas

When are the bank holidays this Christmas?

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon