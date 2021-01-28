Ambulance staff face rise in assaults

Published: 4:00 PM January 28, 2021

Ambulance staff reported a total of 1,584 violence and aggression incidents during 2020, up 64 per cent compared to 2019. - Credit: Jon Robinson-Pratt ABIPP

The South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust (SWASFT) has reported a ‘concerning’ rise in assaults towards its colleagues.

Staff experienced 50 incidents of violence and aggression from patients and other members of the public between Christmas Eve and New Year’s Day, including 16 physical assaults.

This is an 85 per cent increase in overall incidents and double the number of assaults during the nine-day period compared to the previous year.

Paramedic Mike Jones was appointed SWASFT’s violence reduction lead in November as part of the organisation's ongoing work to protect staff.

SWASFT violence reduction lead, Mike Jones. - Credit: South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust

He said: “We are disappointed by this concerning rise in violence and aggression towards our colleagues during the busy Christmas and New Year period.

“These incidents included our control room colleagues being verbally abused, and our ambulance crews being threatened, kicked, pushed, punched, spat at and subjected to other inappropriate behaviour.”

Ambulance staff reported a total of 1,584 violence and aggression incidents during 2020, up 64 per cent compared to 2019.

He added: “It is unacceptable to abuse and assault our staff, and it must stop.

“We continue to work with our police colleagues to ensure all offenders are brought to justice and our people can work without being threatened or attacked.”

On Christmas Day, a crew responded to a patient holding a kitchen knife. His car then collided with their ambulance as he tried to leave the scene.

Another crew was threatened with a baseball bat by a motorist in Cheddar while responding to an incident on December 23. A female paramedic was also assaulted while attending an incident.

A SWASFT spokesperson said: “Sadly, our people experience violence and aggression every day while they are trying to protect and save people’s lives.

“This is unacceptable and it can have serious consequences on them, their families and colleagues. It can also delay or even prevent us from treating those who really need our care.

“We are fully committed to supporting the health, wellbeing and safety of our people. That means we offer immediate support to anyone who experiences violence and aggression on duty. It also means we take whatever action is necessary to prevent them from harm and keep them safe.

“Please respect our people, and help them to help you.”