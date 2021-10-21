News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > News

Weston Sovereign Centre to hold free employment workshops

person

Carrington Walker

Published: 1:32 PM October 21, 2021   
Weston College will host free employment guidance workshops throughout November.

Weston College will host free employment guidance workshops throughout November. - Credit: Weston College

Weston College has confirmed it will host a series of free employment workshops following a successful pilot earlier this month.

Taking place in the Sovereign Centre's Spacebar, the drop-in sessions will be hosted by the college's employment services team.

The head of this team told the Mercury that a range of courses will be available for most people who attend.

Nick Phillips said: “We offer a real range of short courses that help people to retrain, upskill, or start a career in a brand-new industry to them.

“The good news is that our courses are free to people who are unemployed, receiving universal credit, job seeker’s allowance, employment support allowance, or those attending a work-related activity group.

“We are really looking forward to meeting people at our drop-in sessions, and offering much-needed support to our community."

The workshops will take place every Friday during November between 10am -3pm, with tea and coffee available to those wanting to access guidance from the experts.

For more information, log on to www.weston.ac.uk/what-can-i-study/employment-support

Most Read

  1. 1 Large-scale offshore rig to be built at Weston's Tropicana next year as part of UK-wide project
  2. 2 Weston pub to undergo renovations to restore 19th century look
  3. 3 North Somerset risks 43,000 false-negative PCRs after lab mix up
  1. 4 Weston families 'deciding between keeping children warm or fed'
  2. 5 PICTURES: Runners brave the elements at Weston Super Half
  3. 6 Council rejected for grant to preserve Iron Age monument
  4. 7 Wheelchair Rugby Gold medallist surprises Weston pupils
  5. 8 Weston will get a bowling alley next year
  6. 9 Bleadon-cold: Council's gritters return with sustainable fuel
  7. 10 New £1m roof and window repairs at school
Weston College
Sovereign Centre
Weston-super-Mare News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Block of two grand period houses in Hazeldene Road, Milton, Weston-super-Mare, with balconies and steps on the right.

Property of the Week | Partnership

Impressive house in a popular area of Weston

By Karen Richards

Author Picture Icon
Five sites will display a Green Flag.

Five sites get Green Flag status

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon
Hate crime cases have risen in North Somerset.

Avon and Somerset Police

Councillor calls for misogyny to be classed as hate crime

Carrington Walker

person
Kolek has been jailed for 14 months.

Man jailed for knife possession offence

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon