Weston Sovereign Centre to hold free employment workshops

Published: 1:32 PM October 21, 2021

Weston College has confirmed it will host a series of free employment workshops following a successful pilot earlier this month.

Taking place in the Sovereign Centre's Spacebar, the drop-in sessions will be hosted by the college's employment services team.

The head of this team told the Mercury that a range of courses will be available for most people who attend.

Nick Phillips said: “We offer a real range of short courses that help people to retrain, upskill, or start a career in a brand-new industry to them.

“The good news is that our courses are free to people who are unemployed, receiving universal credit, job seeker’s allowance, employment support allowance, or those attending a work-related activity group.

“We are really looking forward to meeting people at our drop-in sessions, and offering much-needed support to our community."

The workshops will take place every Friday during November between 10am -3pm, with tea and coffee available to those wanting to access guidance from the experts.

For more information, log on to www.weston.ac.uk/what-can-i-study/employment-support