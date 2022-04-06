Sovereign Centre's manager to leave in summer

The Sovereign Centre's manager will leave his post later this year having headed up the Weston shopping centre for three years.

Jon Walton was crowned manager of the year for small centres across the country for his work at the Sovereign, last November.

Jon collecting his award. - Credit: Sceptre Awards

But Mr Walton told the Mercury that despite it having been a privilege to be a part of the Sov' for the last few years, he was moving on.

He said: “My time at The Sovereign has been a fantastic journey and I feel privileged to have been part of so many positive changes for the town.

"Some of these changes include the Placemaking Strategy and work from North Somerset Council, Culture Weston’s fantastic events - bringing people from Weston and beyond to enjoy the town and all of the work of the BID and the organisations in the town centre, who are all passionately working towards making Weston a better place.

"I leave a great team and sound foundations in place to deliver a great future for both the Sovereign and Weston, I will miss it so much.

"I thank everyone in Weston for being such great collaborators and having such passion to deliver a positive future for all."

The precinct is currently undergoing a £1.7million revamp to turn it into a multiuse, community-focused events space.

Jon will move to Plymouth to take up a new role.