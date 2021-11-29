Sovereign Centre boss crowned manager of the year
- Credit: Sceptre Awards
The Sovereign Centre's manager has won an award for his work at the Weston shopping centre in the last year.
Jon Walton was crowned manager of the year for small centre's across the country at the Sceptre Awards, which recognises the best practice in the industry.
Mr Walton told the Mercury that he dedicates the award to his staff at the Sovereign Centre for their work throughout the Covid pandemic.
He said: "The past 18 months have been incredibly challenging but we have been remarkably resilient and can only thank our wonderful customers and partners.
"This award is for the Sovereign team which has continued to pull together to deliver great events and customer service. - I owe them a night out."
Mr Walton took over the reins at Weston's shopping centre in 2019 and believes it has an important role to play in transforming the town.
He added: "Weston is a very exciting place to be right now.
"I am very lucky to play a small part in its transformation."
MORE: Work to revamp Sovereign Centre begins next month
Next month work will begin to renovate the centre which will include a facelift and improved canteen facilities.
People have also been asked to take part in the process of renaming the centre, which will go under the 'Weston General Stores' banner until a decision is made.