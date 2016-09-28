Advanced search

A series of pop-up shops to appear at the Sovereign Centre this week

PUBLISHED: 17:00 05 December 2019

Nathan Millier, Jane Main and Sally Hill from The Weston Collective at Weston Christmas light switch on. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Nathan Millier, Jane Main and Sally Hill from The Weston Collective at Weston Christmas light switch on. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Archant

A group of 15 independent shops in Weston will host a series of pop-up shops at the Sovereign Shopping Centre this week.

Nathan Millier, Jane Main and Sally Hill from The Weston Collective at Weston Christmas light switch on. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

The event will be taking place from today (Thursday) from 9am-8pm and there will be free parking from 3pm.

The pop-up shops will be selling cakes, clothes, chocolates, bath bombs, floral design work, handmade glass objects, pottery and more.

Founding member, Jane Main, from Sisters&Daughters Boutique said: "The Weston Collective exists to showcase the works of independent businesses from our local area including retailers, artists, crafts people, musicians and designers to strengthen the community of Weston and encourage the regeneration of the town centre.

"We want to see the local community come out and support this new initiative and help us to bring more choice to our High Street."

