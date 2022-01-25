Weston votes to keep Sovereign name in revamp

The building will likely keep its Sovereign title after public feedback. - Credit: Archant

Weston residents have voted for the town's Sovereign Centre to keep its name after a consultation was held.

A name change was considered as part of a £1.7million revamp of the site which will see both the building's interior and exterior transformed in the coming weeks.

Although the Sovereign name will keep its place in the town, North Somerset Council's executive for Economy believes it would be wrong to continue referring to it as a shopping centre.

A new dining area will feature in the Sovereign's revamp. - Credit: North Somerset Council

Cllr Mark Canniford said: "We have not had all the responses back yet to the consultation, but the general feeling so far is that the Sovereign Centre should not have a new name.

“So it is likely the name Sovereign will remain in some form.

“There is a feeling though that to call it a shopping centre following the work would not be correct."

Instead, Cllr Canniford refers to the site as a business community which is soon to have entirely new workspaces fit for flexible working brought on by the pandemic.

Work has begun today on creating a new food hall at The Sovereign with a cycle hub and rental unit to encourage active travel to soon come.

Canniford added: "The high street is rapidly changing, and we need to offer a multi-use space that meets the developing landscape.

"The Sovereign is a cherished local asset and the lynchpin of the revitalisation of the wider town centre.

"With this work, we will bring further energy and excitement to the heart of our town.”

Many of the stores that inhabited The Sovereign pre-Covid have since left, highlighting the impact Covid has had on business.

Manager, Jon Walton believes the renovations will help businesses thrive. - Credit: Paul Blakemore

Jon Walton, manager of the Sovereign, told the Mercury that he is glad to see it retain its name and hopes the building's repurposing will help Weston's economy.

Mr Walton said: "I am pleased and thankful that our customers have had input into the future of The Sovereign, and that we can move forward with our exciting plans.

"The repurposing of the centre, aligning with Weston’s placemaking strategy, will provide spaces for other uses that will complement our existing businesses and enable the centre and the town to thrive.

"The works are at an early stage and clearing the spaces is the main activity at present, with the food hall being worked on today. The work and rehearsal spaces have already been cleared."







