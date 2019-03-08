Spa promised for popular seaside attraction

Westons Grand Pier wants to create a mud spa at the seaside attraction. Picture: Westons Grand pier Weston's Grand Pier

A spa with rejuvenating properties is promised for a popular seaside attraction in Weston-super-Mare.

People can soon enjoy the facility which is due to be installed at the end of the town’s Grand Pier, where visitors can slide down a giant inflatable slide and immerse themselves in natural, therapeutic mud.

Rolling in the clay like substance has been proven to be highly effective to provide people with detoxifying effects, sustaining beauty and staving off old age.

It is set to open during times of low tide and bathing in the mud is also said to alleviate the symptoms of skin conditions like psoriasis, eczema and rosacea.

Lucky enough to announce the news, the pier’s owner Michelle Michael said: “We thought it was time to embrace and make the most of this natural resource, which has proven physical, cosmetic and spiritual benefits.”

“For many years, people have poked fun at the resort, nicknaming it Weston-super-Mud because of what’s left behind when the tide goes out.

“Of course, the pier has been the source of much fun over the years we think this facility can help give the town a new lease of life as a natural spa resort.”

Offered at the pier will also be a selection of mud masks, massages, baths and walks which will all be available at the appropriately named Weston-spa-Mare Resort.

Luxuries of the mud’s benefits and the facility’s future is placed in the hands of North Somerset Council to approve the spa plans, which could open by September if granted permission by the authority.