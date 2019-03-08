Final stage of Italian Gardens revamp will not be completed in 2019

The Royal Hotel behind the fountains in the Italian Gardens in Weston-super-Mare. Archant

Plans to finish the revamp of Weston's Italian Gardens are in the works.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

North Somerset Council made sweeping changes to the square in 2017 using approximately £3million in funding from the West of England Local Enterprise Partnership, but part of the project is yet to be completed.

Spider Lane, which connects the Italian Gardens to the seafront, is due to receive a facelift but designs are yet to be signed off.

The Royal Hotel, which neighbours the path, has permission for an extension, and architects are tailoring the Spider Lane plans around that project. Designs will be agreed by the end of the year.

A council spokesman said the work will 'create a seamless link from the seafront to the High Street'.

They added: "The project is with design engineers, who will future-proof for any hotel development."

The council also confirmed the square's fountain is broken, and will be switched off until a replacement pump is installed.