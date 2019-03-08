Advanced search

Fundraisers pedal 373 miles in aid of cancer charity

PUBLISHED: 19:00 20 June 2019

Weston mayor, councillor Mark Canniford, taking part in the sponsored cycle.

Weston mayor, councillor Mark Canniford, taking part in the sponsored cycle.

Archant

A devoted daughter from Weston organised a 24-hour cycle to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support which is supporting her mum.

Kaysha Potter organised a stationary bike ride at The Royal Hotel with friends, family and even Weston's mayor, Mark Canniford, taking turns on the exercise bikes.

Kaysha, aged 29, organised the fundraiser with her husband Shaun, to support her mum Lynn Watts.

She said: "We wanted to work up to 310 miles which is the distance from here to Gateshead where my mum was born, so we had 30 minute slots with two bikes donated to us from @Worle gym."

The fundraisers exceeded their targets by covering 373 miles and raising £1,100.

Kaysha added: "It was a great event and amazing to see so many of our friends and family come together to help support us in raising money for such an amazing charity."

