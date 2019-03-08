Beach litter-pick to raise cash for charities

Steven, Jeremy and Dean held a sponsored litter-pick on Weston beach. Archant

Three eco-warriors gave up three hours of their time to clear litter from Weston beach in aid of different charities.

Steven, Jeremy and Dean scoured the beach for waste and collected eight bags full of rubbish.

Their haul included plastic toys, a polystyrene pool float and a rubber duck.

Dean said: "We were glad we were able to collect this rubbish to save it getting in to the sea but saddened people are still leaving their rubbish behind when visiting our beautiful beach.

"We were really surprised by the scale of litter we found.

"We respectfully remind people that dropping litter, including cigarette ends, is against the law and can be punishable by a fine."

A1 Home Inspectors and McDonald's sponsored the litter-pick which raised £200.

The money will be divided between various charities including Friends of the Earth, The Donkey Sanctuary and The Fox Project.