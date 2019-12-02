Sponsored challenges to raise cash for Community Support Hub

Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 07:17 02 December 2019 | UPDATED: 07:17 02 December 2019

Richard Nightingale and volunteers, outside Somewhere To Go. Taking over four buildings to set up community hub for people in crisis. . Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Families can raise money for the homeless this Christmas by taking part in sponsored activities around Weston.

Somewhere To Go Day And Night is holding five days of challenges including free ice skating, an evening at Clip 'N Climb and a sponsored walk around the Grand Pier.

Icescape, Clip 'N Climb, the Grand Pier, the YMCA and Somewhere To Go have given up their time for free so fundraisers can use their facilities to raise money for the cause.

All the money raised will go towards a new Community Support Hub in the Boulevard, which will help people in need.

More: Charities to unite for new support hub in Weston.

Participants can take part in the activities for free, as long as they have secured some sponsors for the challenge.

Richard Nightingale, chairman of Somewhere To Go Day and Night, said: "It will be a family fun filled exciting week of activities, each one will raise a significant amount towards our goal of £100,000.

"Sponsorship forms can be downloaded from Facebook or collected from Somewhere to Go Day and Night on the Boulevard or the Mercury office.

"My thanks to all the businesses who will be welcoming our fundraisers and giving up their time for free.

"I know we can break sponsorship records if all the community comes together and shows their support.

"It's these cold winters nights that our guests most need our support and we need yours to help towards our goal."

The first challenge is on December 16 when daredevils can take to the walls of Clip 'N Climb from 7-8pm.

On December 17, from 7-8pm, people can meet the YMCA team, hear about their work and see their newly-refurbished facilities at Bristol Road Lower.

Supporters can enjoy a skate at Icescape on December 18 from 8-9pm, followed by a sponsored walk at the Grand pier on December 19, from noon to 1pm.

The final fundraiser will take place at Somewhere To Go Day and Night from 7-8pm, where supporters can find out and the charity and the people it helps.

Bristol, North Somerset and South Gloucestershire Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) has awarded £200,000 towards the Community Support Hub which will see Somewhere To Go, the Night Assessment Centre, Foodbank and Second Step move into four buildings in the Boulevard.

Somewhere To Go Day And Night is hoping to raise a further £100,000 for the cause through five-day challenge.

