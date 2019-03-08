Nostalgia

SPORTING MEMORIES: 25 amazing photos of sport in Weston from years gone by

Wildcats ; Wildcats Netball Team with their Captain Sarah Becket receiving a trophy from Karen Drake Weston and District Netball League Chairman. 4-10-00 Q10-60-00-14 MA Archant

The Mercury's monthly sporting nostalgia feature, Sporting Memories, returns for its second instalment - as chief reporter Sam Frost delves deep into the archives to share some of the best photos from 2000.

Waterpolo ; Weston Water Polo coach Mike Coles with the team receiving new shirts from Ted Mangan Managing Director of Acoustic Air Technology. 24-9-00 P26-155-00-2 DK Waterpolo ; Weston Water Polo coach Mike Coles with the team receiving new shirts from Ted Mangan Managing Director of Acoustic Air Technology. 24-9-00 P26-155-00-2 DK

Mercury photographer's Mark Atherton and the now-retired David Kenneford have never failed to capture the action from the pitches, pools and courts around the town - with thousands of brilliant pictures buried in the database from decades gone by.

This month's edition features Hornets Rugby Club, Weston Hockey Club and action from Banwell Football Club's five-a-side tournament.

Atwell ; Soccer Atwell Shield East Worle V Bournville 2-5-00 F29-174-00-8 DK Atwell ; Soccer Atwell Shield East Worle V Bournville 2-5-00 F29-174-00-8 DK

CongresburyVUphill1 ; Cricket Congresbury V Uphill Castle. Jack Rowan batting for Uphill with Congresbury WK Paul Brean. 17-6-00 J11-62-00-20 MA CongresburyVUphill1 ; Cricket Congresbury V Uphill Castle. Jack Rowan batting for Uphill with Congresbury WK Paul Brean. 17-6-00 J11-62-00-20 MA

CongresburyVUphill3 ; Cricket Congresbury V Uphill Castle. Stuart Dewer bowling for Congresbury watched by Gareth Williams. 17-6-00 J11-64-00-10 MA CongresburyVUphill3 ; Cricket Congresbury V Uphill Castle. Stuart Dewer bowling for Congresbury watched by Gareth Williams. 17-6-00 J11-64-00-10 MA

WaterPolo1 ; Water Polo Weston V Bradford on Avon. White cap WestonÕs Phil Tomlinson 18-6-00 J15-85-00-0 MA WaterPolo1 ; Water Polo Weston V Bradford on Avon. White cap WestonÕs Phil Tomlinson 18-6-00 J15-85-00-0 MA

HornetsVStroud2 ; Rugby Hornets V Stroud 14-10-00 Q22-129-00-20 MA HornetsVStroud2 ; Rugby Hornets V Stroud 14-10-00 Q22-129-00-20 MA

FiveASide3 ; Banwell Five A Side Soccer Tournament, Kewstoke B(red&black) V Saints (black&yellow) 29-7-00 L19-114-00-34a MA FiveASide3 ; Banwell Five A Side Soccer Tournament, Kewstoke B(red&black) V Saints (black&yellow) 29-7-00 L19-114-00-34a MA

LadiesHornets1 ; Hornets Ladies Rugby Team looking for new recruits. 28-7-00 L19-109-00-25 MA LadiesHornets1 ; Hornets Ladies Rugby Team looking for new recruits. 28-7-00 L19-109-00-25 MA

MidWeekFinal ; Cricket, Mid Week Cricket League final winners, Allerton, with Captain Roger Duckett wearing the Trophy. 26-7-00 L15-90-00-2 MA MidWeekFinal ; Cricket, Mid Week Cricket League final winners, Allerton, with Captain Roger Duckett wearing the Trophy. 26-7-00 L15-90-00-2 MA

UphillVKeynsham ; Cricket Uphill Castle V Keynsham John Lambert batting for Uphill. 17-7-00 K25-145-00-1 DK UphillVKeynsham ; Cricket Uphill Castle V Keynsham John Lambert batting for Uphill. 17-7-00 K25-145-00-1 DK

WsMSoccer1 ; Weston Football Club, Kit presentation. 27-8-00 N7-37-00-22 DK WsMSoccer1 ; Weston Football Club, Kit presentation. 27-8-00 N7-37-00-22 DK

VipersVBobbies1 ; Netball Vipers(green) V Bobbie's Girls(white) 7-6-00 H23-134-00-12 MA VipersVBobbies1 ; Netball Vipers(green) V Bobbie's Girls(white) 7-6-00 H23-134-00-12 MA

WorleJnrsVCldn2 ; Junior Soccer Worle U14's V Clevedon U14's ( Red ) 9/4/00E17-102-00-20 WorleJnrsVCldn2 ; Junior Soccer Worle U14's V Clevedon U14's ( Red ) 9/4/00E17-102-00-20

HornetsVClevedon1 ; Rugby Hornets V Clevedon 2-9-00 N15-85-00-19 MA HornetsVClevedon1 ; Rugby Hornets V Clevedon 2-9-00 N15-85-00-19 MA

NomadsvCrusaders ; Junior Soccer Weston Crusaders U12s (blue) V Milton Nomads (red) 10-9-00 P2-9-00-12 MA NomadsvCrusaders ; Junior Soccer Weston Crusaders U12s (blue) V Milton Nomads (red) 10-9-00 P2-9-00-12 MA

WsMJnrs ; Junior Rugby Weston U10's V Clevedon 8-10-00 Q16-95-00-16a DK WsMJnrs ; Junior Rugby Weston U10's V Clevedon 8-10-00 Q16-95-00-16a DK

HornetsVChelt2 ; Rugby, Hornets V Cheltenham. 18-11-00 S17-98-00-30 MA HornetsVChelt2 ; Rugby, Hornets V Cheltenham. 18-11-00 S17-98-00-30 MA

HennesseyShirts ; Hennessey Honda presentation of shirts to Kingfishers Netball Team. 6-12-00 T14-84-00-3 DK HennesseyShirts ; Hennessey Honda presentation of shirts to Kingfishers Netball Team. 6-12-00 T14-84-00-3 DK

Waterpolo3 ; Weston Water Polo V Bradford On Avon 24-9-00 P26-156-00-11 DK Waterpolo3 ; Weston Water Polo V Bradford On Avon 24-9-00 P26-156-00-11 DK

WsMHockey4 ; Hockey Weston V Robinsons. Weston Score 14-10-00 Q21-126-00-35 MA WsMHockey4 ; Hockey Weston V Robinsons. Weston Score 14-10-00 Q21-126-00-35 MA

NailseaVClevedon1 ; Soccer Nailsea Utd V Clevedon Utd 2-12-00 T2-10-00-23 DK NailseaVClevedon1 ; Soccer Nailsea Utd V Clevedon Utd 2-12-00 T2-10-00-23 DK

HornetsVMatson3 ; Rugby Hornets v Matson 9-12-00 T21-123-00-31 MA HornetsVMatson3 ; Rugby Hornets v Matson 9-12-00 T21-123-00-31 MA