SPORTING MEMORIES: Are you in these sports photos from 2001?

NetballFinal ; Netball Final at Wyvern School Winners Worle (front row) V Wildcats. 25-7-01 N7-37-01-19 MA Archant

The Mercury's Sporting Memories feature this month takes readers back in time to 2001.

MumsVSons1 ; Banwell U8's soccer team Mums V Sons football match. Team pic. 13-5-01 H18-107-01-7 DK MumsVSons1 ; Banwell U8's soccer team Mums V Sons football match. Team pic. 13-5-01 H18-107-01-7 DK

Chief reporter Sam Frost has delved into the archives with the help of photographer Mark Atherton to select some of the best sporting pictures from years gone by.

This month's edition covers a mums vs sons match at Banwell Football Club, a Worle vs Wildcats netball final and plenty of cricket action.

WorleJnrsKit ; Worle School Gym, Worle U10's Junior Soccer Club new Kit. 24-1-01 B2-8-01-3 MA WorleJnrsKit ; Worle School Gym, Worle U10's Junior Soccer Club new Kit. 24-1-01 B2-8-01-3 MA

UphillU17 ; Cricket Uphill Castle U17's Squad. 19-8-01 P7-37-01-11a MA UphillU17 ; Cricket Uphill Castle U17's Squad. 19-8-01 P7-37-01-11a MA

WorleU16s ; Team Pic of Worle Under 16's Soccer, Queens Way. 2-5-01 H1-2-01-22 DK WorleU16s ; Team Pic of Worle Under 16's Soccer, Queens Way. 2-5-01 H1-2-01-22 DK

YatSoccer3 ; Junior Soccer Yatton U9's Team Pic 21-4-01 G4-21-01-31 MA YatSoccer3 ; Junior Soccer Yatton U9's Team Pic 21-4-01 G4-21-01-31 MA

Pumas ; Priory Puma Junior Soccer Team at Hutton Moor. 19-4-01 G2-8-01-5 DK Pumas ; Priory Puma Junior Soccer Team at Hutton Moor. 19-4-01 G2-8-01-5 DK

UphillVWring1 ; Junior Cricket Uphill V Wrington&Congresbury Batting for Uphill Adrian Gardner, Wk Ashley Sulivan. 6-5-01 H10-55-01-1 MA UphillVWring1 ; Junior Cricket Uphill V Wrington&Congresbury Batting for Uphill Adrian Gardner, Wk Ashley Sulivan. 6-5-01 H10-55-01-1 MA

WorlevEast2 ; Soccer Worle V East Worle 3-3-01 D3-14-01-9 MA WorlevEast2 ; Soccer Worle V East Worle 3-3-01 D3-14-01-9 MA

WestonTeam ; Soccer Weston 1st team picture. 21-08-01 P12-68-01-10 DK WestonTeam ; Soccer Weston 1st team picture. 21-08-01 P12-68-01-10 DK

StJohnVNailsea2 ; Soccer Worle St John V Nailsea Utd 3-3-01 D4-20-01-19 MA StJohnVNailsea2 ; Soccer Worle St John V Nailsea Utd 3-3-01 D4-20-01-19 MA

HuttonClash3 ; Junior Soccer Hutton Juniors U12's V Hutton Rangers U12's 21-1-01 A28-165-01-20 MA HuttonClash3 ; Junior Soccer Hutton Juniors U12's V Hutton Rangers U12's 21-1-01 A28-165-01-20 MA

HornetsVSt1 ; Rugby Hornets V St Austell. 20-1-01 A25-149-01-18 MA HornetsVSt1 ; Rugby Hornets V St Austell. 20-1-01 A25-149-01-18 MA

WorleVWyvern2 ; Netball Worle(blue) V Wyvern(White) 10-1-01 A11-61-01-10a MA WorleVWyvern2 ; Netball Worle(blue) V Wyvern(White) 10-1-01 A11-61-01-10a MA

UphillVNailsea2 ; Cricket Uphill Castle U17's V Nailsea U17's Russell Baker batting for Nailsea, WK Hayden Watts. 19-8-01 P7-39-01-20a MA UphillVNailsea2 ; Cricket Uphill Castle U17's V Nailsea U17's Russell Baker batting for Nailsea, WK Hayden Watts. 19-8-01 P7-39-01-20a MA

CricketFinal3 ; Cup Final between Weston U 13's and Cheddar U13's Weston's Ian Miles being bowled 3-7-01 M1-3-01-13a DK CricketFinal3 ; Cup Final between Weston U 13's and Cheddar U13's Weston's Ian Miles being bowled 3-7-01 M1-3-01-13a DK

WsMLadies2 ; Hockey Weston Ladies V Winscombe Ladies. Weston short corner 10-2-01 B27-158-01-13 MA WsMLadies2 ; Hockey Weston Ladies V Winscombe Ladies. Weston short corner 10-2-01 B27-158-01-13 MA

WsmVBoS2 ; Hockey Weston Ladies V Burnham Ladies 31-3-01 E26-153-01-psd DK WsmVBoS2 ; Hockey Weston Ladies V Burnham Ladies 31-3-01 E26-153-01-psd DK

HornetsVWsM1 ; Junior Rugby Hornets U11's V Weston U11's 22-4-01 G8-47-01-0a MA HornetsVWsM1 ; Junior Rugby Hornets U11's V Weston U11's 22-4-01 G8-47-01-0a MA

Netball1 ; Netball Swallows V Woolpack 14-3-01 E5-25-01-4 DK Netball1 ; Netball Swallows V Woolpack 14-3-01 E5-25-01-4 DK

BelvedereVChHse4 ; Cricket Belvedere V Charterhouse Neil Chadwick laying down. 5-5-01 H8-44-01-5 MA BelvedereVChHse4 ; Cricket Belvedere V Charterhouse Neil Chadwick laying down. 5-5-01 H8-44-01-5 MA

WsMVUphill2 ; Cricket Weston2nds V Uphill Nigel Cook batting for Uphill and Matthew Humphey bowling for Weston 21-4-01 G7-37-01-11 MA WsMVUphill2 ; Cricket Weston2nds V Uphill Nigel Cook batting for Uphill and Matthew Humphey bowling for Weston 21-4-01 G7-37-01-11 MA

HornetsLadies3 ; Rugby Hornets Ladies V Cullompton. 11-2-01 B28-166-01-8 MA HornetsLadies3 ; Rugby Hornets Ladies V Cullompton. 11-2-01 B28-166-01-8 MA

Netball League presentation evening at Weston Police Station. 13-10-01 S10-59-01-23 Netball League presentation evening at Weston Police Station. 13-10-01 S10-59-01-23

Wildcats2 ; Netball Wyvern(blue) V Wildcats(yellow) 30-5-01 J29-172-01-10a MA Wildcats2 ; Netball Wyvern(blue) V Wildcats(yellow) 30-5-01 J29-172-01-10a MA