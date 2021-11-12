Primary schools in North Somerset will be given the chance to develop their PE lessons under a new scheme.

The Extend Learning Academies Network (ELAN) announced the opening of a new development hub for PE, based in Locking Primary School.

The hub, called PE School Sport and Physical Activity, will provide a space for schools to train PE staff and better equip their lessons.

Playgrounds, large sports fields and meeting rooms for teams will be available to the eight primary schools in Weston which make-up the ELAN.

A spokesperson for the scheme said: "Schools give many children their first taste of physical activity and participation in team sport.

"PE impacts so much on children’s wellbeing including attainment, confidence and self-esteem.

"By investing time in staff’s training, not only will their own personal and professional development be positively impacted, but also the many children that take part in PE every single day."