Five Things To Do This Weekend – spring has finally sprung?

Steve Parkinson with his decorated easter sponge Banwell Spring show at the village hall. SF 24,3,18 (C)2016 Jeremy Long / JCLPhotography, all rights reserved

With April just around corner, unsurprisingly there is a distinct flavour of spring in this week’s events round-up.

Plenty of bright colours are going to be on show, that is for sure.

* A touch of the high life will be enjoyed in Weston this weekend.

A Tea At The Ritz event has been organised for Saturday.

It will start at 11am, finishing at 5pm, at St Paul’s Church, in Walliscote Road.

To book a place email office@stpauls-org.uk or call Jacki Barwell 01934 820426.

* A sponsored walk in aid of the Wouldn’t Change A Thing Campaign, which aims to change outdated perceptions of Down’s Syndrome, will start at Clarence Park café at 2pm on Saturday.

Fundraisers will walk to Marine Lake and back to the park.

Sponsor forms are available from the For All Healthy Living Centre, in Lonsdale Avenue.

* Fine floral creation and tasty bakes will be showcased at Congresbury Gardening Club’s spring show on Saturday.

The School Rooms, in Station Road, will be packed with brilliant creations ahead of the judging.

The show will open to the public at 2.30pm.

* Banwell’s spring show will be held this weekend as well.

Keen gardeners will eb exhibiting the fruits of their labours at the village hall, in Westfield Crescent.

The show starts at 2.30pm and there will be plenty of great displays for visitors to views. Cups will be presented at about 4pm on Saturday.

* St Martin’s Church in Worle will be alive with music on Sunday afternoon.

A pop-up children’s choir will be providing the entertainment at 3.30pm.

It promises to be a highly enjoyable performance at the church in Church Road.

Off to an event this weekend? Remember to upload your photos to weston.iwitness24.co.uk