Spring shows to be held across North Somerset this week

Janet Edwards' orchids won Best Exhibit in Show. Archant

Villagers will showcase the fruits of their labour at a pair of spring shows this weekend, where there are certain to be plenty of colourful creations on show.

Banwell and Congresbury’s gardening clubs will host their showpieces seasonal events on Saturday.

Green-fingered villagers will be competing for prizes in a wide range of categories, with lots of pretty plants, huge vegetables and quirky crafts all certain to be exhibited.

Delightfully decorated cakes and picturesque photographs will also be in line for prizes.

Banwell Gardening Club’s show will be held at the village hall, in Westfield Crescent, at 2.30pm, with prizes offered at about 4pm.

Congresbury Gardening Club members will be hoping for success at the show, which will be held at the Old School Rooms, in Station Road.

It is also due to begin at 2.30pm on Saturday afternoon.

To see pictures from the spring shows, pick up a copy of the Mercury next week.