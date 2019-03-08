Advanced search

Spring shows to be held across North Somerset this week

PUBLISHED: 13:00 29 March 2019

Janet Edwards' orchids won Best Exhibit in Show.

Janet Edwards' orchids won Best Exhibit in Show.

Archant

Villagers will showcase the fruits of their labour at a pair of spring shows this weekend, where there are certain to be plenty of colourful creations on show.

Banwell and Congresbury’s gardening clubs will host their showpieces seasonal events on Saturday.

Green-fingered villagers will be competing for prizes in a wide range of categories, with lots of pretty plants, huge vegetables and quirky crafts all certain to be exhibited.

Delightfully decorated cakes and picturesque photographs will also be in line for prizes.

Banwell Gardening Club’s show will be held at the village hall, in Westfield Crescent, at 2.30pm, with prizes offered at about 4pm.

Congresbury Gardening Club members will be hoping for success at the show, which will be held at the Old School Rooms, in Station Road.

It is also due to begin at 2.30pm on Saturday afternoon.

To see pictures from the spring shows, pick up a copy of the Mercury next week.

Most Read

Weston-super-Mare woman sentenced for hate crime at Wetherspoons’ pub

The Dragon Inn, Weston. Picture: David Kenneford

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Trading ‘heroes’ help DIY SOS: The Big Build give Weston-super-Mare family new home

The DIY SOS team, volunteer trades and the family at the DIY SOS big reveal. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Knife surrender bin broken into in Weston town centre

The knife bin was broken into just days after being installed.

WESTON SUPER HALF PHOTOS: More than 1,500 tackle run in the sun along seafront

The start of Weston super Half marathon. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

