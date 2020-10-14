School hosts meet the teacher events for youngsters and parents

St Anne's Primary School has hosted meet the teacher events. Picture: Shane Dean Archant

A primary school is hosting preschool children and their parents for fun socially distanced meet the teacher events – after teacher home visits were stopped by coronavirus.

St Anne’s Church Academy is instead inviting children and their parents in for individual sessions of activities.

Last week, Elodie was playing shops and serving people healthy fruit and groceries, as part of a make-believe game in their West Wick Market.

St Anne’s also has a forest school for visiting children to enjoy and has one of the best primary school buildings around.

Principal Emma Hardy-Smith said: “It has been wonderful to be able to have children and a member of their family in to safely view our excellent school.

“The children enjoy our fun activities outside, and the make-believe shop has proved very popular.”

The school is part of The Priory Learning Trust.