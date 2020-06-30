Advanced search

Primary school wins social media award

PUBLISHED: 13:55 01 July 2020

St Anne’s Church Academy won the social school award. Picture Shane Dean

St Anne’s Church Academy won the social school award. Picture Shane Dean

A primary school has been named as one of the country’s best at social media.

The St Anne’s Church Academy, which has sites in Hewish and West Wick, is the first school in North Somerset to receive the social school award.

Its award is to be shared with Castle Batch Primary School Academy, which is also part of The Priory Learning Trust (TPLT).

The award recognises how schools use social media and look for success in connecting, promoting and engaging families.

The school had to collect data, examples and evidence of their practice on Facebook and Twitter and create a small video to share how they use social media at St Anne’s.

Lisa Dadds of TPLT said: “This is fantastic news and is a worthy reward for three years of work by pupils, staff, parents and the whole community.

“We have tremendous primary academies, and it is wonderful to be able to share their enthusiasm and excellent work with the wider world.”

