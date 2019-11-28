Advanced search

Christmas fair raises more than £1,000

PUBLISHED: 16:58 28 November 2019

Guessing the name of the Teddy with June Williams and Amy Walsh at St Georges Christmas fete. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Guessing the name of the Teddy with June Williams and Amy Walsh at St Georges Christmas fete. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

More than £1,000 was raised at a festive fair at the weekend.

Caron Newell and Elaine Borthwick tempt Santa with their home made cakes at St Georges Christmas fete. Picture: MARK ATHERTONCaron Newell and Elaine Borthwick tempt Santa with their home made cakes at St Georges Christmas fete. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

St Georges Community Centre, in Willow Close, hosted a Christmas fete on Saturday.

The event, which was co-organised with Alliance Homes, raised £1,200 for support groups and activities for unpaid adult carers in North Somerset.

Cream teas and mince pies were served, while Father Christmas paid youngsters a visit with a sack full of presents.

Holistic therapy massages, raffles and various festive-themed stalls were also on offer.

Mandy and Caroline from 'One of a Kind' at St Georges Christmas fete. Picture: MARK ATHERTONMandy and Caroline from 'One of a Kind' at St Georges Christmas fete. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Chairman of the parish council and community centre bookings clerk, Sarah Fletcher, said: "We were really pleased with how popular the event was and how the day went.

"We were probably helped by the bad weather as people didn't want to be outside and we had plenty going on."

Attention has already turned to 2020.

Cllr Fletcher said: "Our next fete will be at Easter and we hope to raise even more money then."

Judge chooses not to jail paedophile with 200,000 'vile' indecent images of children

Bristol Crown Court.

Ex-girlfriend faces five years for brutal assault on former lover's internet date

North Somerset Courthouse.

PICTURES: Hundreds of people enjoy Weston's biggest ever Christmas lights switch on

Mayor Mark Canniford and guests switching on the Weston Christmas lights at the Italian Gardens in High Street. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Hairdressing duo opens hair salon

Kimberley Hunt, Kaitlin Haskell and Emily Jones at The Salon at Railway Wharf.Picture: MARK ATHERTON

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

