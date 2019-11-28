Christmas fair raises more than £1,000

More than £1,000 was raised at a festive fair at the weekend.

St Georges Community Centre, in Willow Close, hosted a Christmas fete on Saturday.

The event, which was co-organised with Alliance Homes, raised £1,200 for support groups and activities for unpaid adult carers in North Somerset.

Cream teas and mince pies were served, while Father Christmas paid youngsters a visit with a sack full of presents.

Holistic therapy massages, raffles and various festive-themed stalls were also on offer.

Chairman of the parish council and community centre bookings clerk, Sarah Fletcher, said: "We were really pleased with how popular the event was and how the day went.

"We were probably helped by the bad weather as people didn't want to be outside and we had plenty going on."

Attention has already turned to 2020.

Cllr Fletcher said: "Our next fete will be at Easter and we hope to raise even more money then."