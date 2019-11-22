Antisocial behaviour incidents at community centre

Volunteers who help run a community centre have issued a warning after groups of children have engaged in repeated acts of antisocial behaviour.

St Georges Community Hall, in Willow Close, has seen an increase in antisocial behaviour during evenings, with groups of children 'causing a nuisance to visitors to our hall'.

Volunteers said groups of children have gained unauthorised access to the building, repeatedly banged on windows and doors and refused to leave the premises.

A spokesman for the centre said: "We take pride in our hall - a small group of volunteers keep the building fully functional and accessible for the community.

"We expect all our hirers and visitors to feel safe and comfortable when using and leaving the building.

"Having attempted to talk to the children involved, we feel our only option is to now report any future instances to the police."