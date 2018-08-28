Defibrillator training at community centre

Paramedic Peter Sadler teaching to mum Rebecca Dyer and her four-year-old daughter Faye among others. Picture: Jeremy Long (C)2016 Jeremy Long / JCLPhotography, all rights reserved

Villagers were taught important life-saving skills at the weekend.

Free defibrillator training sessions took place at St Georges Community Centre, in Willow Close, throughout Saturday morning.

Workshops were led by three trained paramedics, who taught people how to operate the machine in an emergency and other first aid events such as performing CPR.

The parish council spent £2,000 to install the defibrillator in October last year.

Chairman of the parish council and community centre bookings clerk Sarah Fletcher said: “We wanted to raise awareness and for people in the village to know more about the equipment as some people do not know it is there.

“It was great to see a good mix of people wanting to learn how to use the equipment, the youngest person we had was aged four, so we will be looking to run more first aid events throughout the year.”