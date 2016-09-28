Advanced search

New friendship group set up to tackle social isolation

PUBLISHED: 13:00 07 December 2019

Rachael Hadley has set up the friendship group. Picture: Rachael Hadley

Rachael Hadley has set up the friendship group. Picture: Rachael Hadley

Archant

A new group to tackle social isolation has been set up in St George's.

The friendship group will meet on Wednesday at St George's Community Centre, in Willow Close, from 1-3pm.

The group is for adults to meet new people and socialise.

It has been set up by Rachael Hadley, who also runs The Play Den toddler groups, which meets at the community centre most weekdays.

She said: "I have seen a lot of posts on social media from people saying they were lonely and so many posts about mental health lately.

"Also, knowing myself that, when you are off work, lots of people you know are working or unavailable, it's so hard as a grown-up to make new friends.

"I'm hoping for a vibrant mix of all ages, as I think there is such a need for younger people to be able to get out and socialise and meet new people because making friends is hard."

The group will meet every Wednesday, and entry is £1.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Michael Bublé to perform in West Country next year

Embargoed to 0001 Monday November 12 File photo dated 28/09/16 of Michael Buble, who has said that he

Woman taken to hospital following collision with horse and a car

Police and ambulance services were at Beechmount Close this morning

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

A series of pop-up shops to appear at the Sovereign Centre this week

Nathan Millier, Jane Main and Sally Hill from The Weston Collective at Weston Christmas light switch on. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Four-car collision causing delays on M5

Delays are expected on the M5.

Most Read

Michael Bublé to perform in West Country next year

Embargoed to 0001 Monday November 12 File photo dated 28/09/16 of Michael Buble, who has said that he

Woman taken to hospital following collision with horse and a car

Police and ambulance services were at Beechmount Close this morning

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

A series of pop-up shops to appear at the Sovereign Centre this week

Nathan Millier, Jane Main and Sally Hill from The Weston Collective at Weston Christmas light switch on. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Four-car collision causing delays on M5

Delays are expected on the M5.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Weston vs Farnborough LIVE BLOG

Aaron Parsons attempts to clear the ball during Weston's match with Swindon Supermarine. (Picture Will.T.Photography.)

General election survey results

Voters will go to polling stations on December 12.

Laird: Home run is chance to get back to winning ways

Issac Pearce in action during Weston's match with Swindon Supermarine. (Picture Will.T.Photography)

Station’s only female firefighter calling for more women to sign up

Avon Fire and Rescue calls for more women to join

Cash-strapped schools hit by further funding cuts

The average cut per pupil in North Somerset – from 2015 to 2020 – amounts to £197.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists