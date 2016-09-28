New friendship group set up to tackle social isolation

A new group to tackle social isolation has been set up in St George's.

The friendship group will meet on Wednesday at St George's Community Centre, in Willow Close, from 1-3pm.

The group is for adults to meet new people and socialise.

It has been set up by Rachael Hadley, who also runs The Play Den toddler groups, which meets at the community centre most weekdays.

She said: "I have seen a lot of posts on social media from people saying they were lonely and so many posts about mental health lately.

"Also, knowing myself that, when you are off work, lots of people you know are working or unavailable, it's so hard as a grown-up to make new friends.

"I'm hoping for a vibrant mix of all ages, as I think there is such a need for younger people to be able to get out and socialise and meet new people because making friends is hard."

The group will meet every Wednesday, and entry is £1.