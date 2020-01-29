Advanced search

Fundraiser awarded for contribution to dementia care

PUBLISHED: 19:00 29 January 2020

Emma-Louise Woods came second in the outstanding contribution of the year category. Picture: Michelle Woods

A St Georges fundraiser finished as a finalist in the in dementia friendly awards.

Emma-Louise Woods came second in the outstanding contribution of the year category.

Emma-Louise has a passion for support within dementia care and has dedicated her time to fundraise, raise awareness and provide support to people living with dementia.

In 2016, she set up the first memory café at the GP surgery in Pastures Avenue to provide information and support, which is still held monthly.

She has spent her time fundraising for Alzheimer's Society by hosting events from cake sales and race nights, to trekking across the Great Wall of China.

In August last year, Emma-Louise became a dementia champion and has been delivering dementia friends information sessions to the community to help spread awareness and create a more dementia-friendly community.

