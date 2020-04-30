Gallery

Primary school celebrates St George’s Day virtually

Sophie of St Georges Primary School. Picture: St Georges Primary School Archant

A primary school did not let the lockdown stop youngsters from celebrating St Georges Day.

Sharon of St Georges Primary School. Picture: St Georges Primary School Sharon of St Georges Primary School. Picture: St Georges Primary School

Every year, the pupils from St George’s Church School are invited to wear any uniform they wish to school to celebrate the occasion, held on April 23.

This year they continued the tradition virtually and invited the children to still wear their uniform and share their photos online.

Harris of St Georges Primary School. Picture: St Georges Primary School Harris of St Georges Primary School. Picture: St Georges Primary School

Deputy head teacher Rachel Clark said: “It has been fantastic to see how our children, their parents and carers, and all the staff have quickly adapted to this unique situation and it has also been lovely that families have been sharing photos of the children learning and having fun.

“We are missing the children, and we are ringing all families to check in and many are saying the children are missing school too, but we all know how important it is to follow Government guidelines, and make this as positive an experience for our children as possible.”

Eva of St Georges Primary School. Picture: St Georges Primary School Eva of St Georges Primary School. Picture: St Georges Primary School

Paige of St Georges Primary School. Picture: St Georges Primary School Paige of St Georges Primary School. Picture: St Georges Primary School

Callum of St Georges Primary School. Picture: St Georges Primary School Callum of St Georges Primary School. Picture: St Georges Primary School

Aston of St Georges Primary School. Picture: St Georges Primary School Aston of St Georges Primary School. Picture: St Georges Primary School

Amelia of St Georges Primary School. Picture: St Georges Primary School Amelia of St Georges Primary School. Picture: St Georges Primary School