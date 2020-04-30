Advanced search

Primary school celebrates St George’s Day virtually

PUBLISHED: 16:47 30 April 2020 | UPDATED: 16:47 30 April 2020

Sophie of St Georges Primary School. Picture: St Georges Primary School

Sophie of St Georges Primary School. Picture: St Georges Primary School

A primary school did not let the lockdown stop youngsters from celebrating St Georges Day.

Sharon of St Georges Primary School. Picture: St Georges Primary School

Every year, the pupils from St George’s Church School are invited to wear any uniform they wish to school to celebrate the occasion, held on April 23.

This year they continued the tradition virtually and invited the children to still wear their uniform and share their photos online.

Harris of St Georges Primary School. Picture: St Georges Primary School

Deputy head teacher Rachel Clark said: “It has been fantastic to see how our children, their parents and carers, and all the staff have quickly adapted to this unique situation and it has also been lovely that families have been sharing photos of the children learning and having fun.

“We are missing the children, and we are ringing all families to check in and many are saying the children are missing school too, but we all know how important it is to follow Government guidelines, and make this as positive an experience for our children as possible.”

Eva of St Georges Primary School. Picture: St Georges Primary School

Paige of St Georges Primary School. Picture: St Georges Primary School

Callum of St Georges Primary School. Picture: St Georges Primary School

Aston of St Georges Primary School. Picture: St Georges Primary School

Amelia of St Georges Primary School. Picture: St Georges Primary School

Twenty more cases of coronavirus diagnosed in North Somerset

Increase in coronavirus cases in North Somerset.

Eco-friendly store closes in Weston town centre

Holly Law in Replenish.

FoodWorks building opens in Weston

The Food WorksSW building. Picture: Nick Whimster

There with you: Worle butcher reopens after feeding homeless

Butchers Graham Williams and Roy Gough look forward to meating you at Meatbox Worle.

Greenbelt could be redrawn to make way for thousands of new homes

The greenbelt could be redrawn to make way for thousands of new homes.

