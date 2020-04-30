Primary school celebrates St George’s Day virtually
PUBLISHED: 16:47 30 April 2020 | UPDATED: 16:47 30 April 2020
Archant
A primary school did not let the lockdown stop youngsters from celebrating St Georges Day.
Every year, the pupils from St George’s Church School are invited to wear any uniform they wish to school to celebrate the occasion, held on April 23.
This year they continued the tradition virtually and invited the children to still wear their uniform and share their photos online.
Deputy head teacher Rachel Clark said: “It has been fantastic to see how our children, their parents and carers, and all the staff have quickly adapted to this unique situation and it has also been lovely that families have been sharing photos of the children learning and having fun.
“We are missing the children, and we are ringing all families to check in and many are saying the children are missing school too, but we all know how important it is to follow Government guidelines, and make this as positive an experience for our children as possible.”
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Weston Mercury. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.