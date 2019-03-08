Advanced search

Sisters raise money for Cancer Research UK

PUBLISHED: 11:00 01 October 2019

Maisie Smith and Paris Yianni raised more than £100 for charity. Picture: Lindsey Tucker

Maisie Smith and Paris Yianni raised more than £100 for charity. Picture: Lindsey Tucker

Archant

Two sisters have raised money for charity by selling their handmade creations.

Maisie Smith, aged 10, and eight-year-old Paris Yianni spent their Saturday outside their St Georges home selling loom bands they made to raise money for Cancer Research UK.

The duo managed to raise more than £100 and were busy selling from dusk till dawn.

Their mother, Lindsey Tucker, said: "I am really proud of them both, they plan to give clothes to a local homeless charity as well which is so selfless.

"I wanted them to be recognised for it because I think it is an incredible act.

"I will also double their fundraising total because as a family we know so many people affected by this disease so they wanted to do something positive for it.

"Plus, it has meant they have been outside enjoying themselves and been kept off their iPads all day, which is always a bonus."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Cannabis centre to open soon in Weston

Artist Lin Toulcher with people who use the centre. Picture: Stephen Sumner/BBC

Weather warning issued for Weston

Photos taken during a walk around Weston in the rain. Picture: Terry Kelly

Police hunt trio accused of Weston shop fraud

Police have appealed for help to identify these men.

Mental health crisis centre to open next spring

The service will provide a safe, welcoming place for people in acute, emotional distress.

Decision on Weston A&E’s permanent overnight closure could be delayed

Save Weston A&E protesters gathered outside Weston Town Hall before the meeting. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Most Read

Cannabis centre to open soon in Weston

Artist Lin Toulcher with people who use the centre. Picture: Stephen Sumner/BBC

Weather warning issued for Weston

Photos taken during a walk around Weston in the rain. Picture: Terry Kelly

Police hunt trio accused of Weston shop fraud

Police have appealed for help to identify these men.

Mental health crisis centre to open next spring

The service will provide a safe, welcoming place for people in acute, emotional distress.

Decision on Weston A&E’s permanent overnight closure could be delayed

Save Weston A&E protesters gathered outside Weston Town Hall before the meeting. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Youth Rugby: Yatton youngsters show fight against Hornets

Lineout action from Yatton under-16s clash with Hornets

WIN: Tickets to Rave Kidz at the Tropicana

Rave Kidz will take place at the Tropicana. Picture: Tropicana

Ice rink to open in Weston just in time for winter

The festively-lit ice rink.

Improvements to enhance Weston town centre ‘well received’ despite criticism

Alexandra Parade will be improved. Picture: Mark Atherton

Worle welcome past players and supporters for reunion event

An old Worle FC team photo
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists