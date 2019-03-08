Sisters raise money for Cancer Research UK

Maisie Smith and Paris Yianni raised more than £100 for charity. Picture: Lindsey Tucker Archant

Two sisters have raised money for charity by selling their handmade creations.

Maisie Smith, aged 10, and eight-year-old Paris Yianni spent their Saturday outside their St Georges home selling loom bands they made to raise money for Cancer Research UK.

The duo managed to raise more than £100 and were busy selling from dusk till dawn.

Their mother, Lindsey Tucker, said: "I am really proud of them both, they plan to give clothes to a local homeless charity as well which is so selfless.

"I wanted them to be recognised for it because I think it is an incredible act.

"I will also double their fundraising total because as a family we know so many people affected by this disease so they wanted to do something positive for it.

"Plus, it has meant they have been outside enjoying themselves and been kept off their iPads all day, which is always a bonus."