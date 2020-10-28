Primary school enjoys harvest festival

Rachel Clark with James and Emily from year five, sorting the donations ready to send to Weston Foodbank. Picture: St Georges Primary School Archant

Pupils of St Georges Primary School celebrated its harvest festival.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

St Georges Primary enjoyed its harvest festival. Picture: St Georges Primary School St Georges Primary enjoyed its harvest festival. Picture: St Georges Primary School

Methodist foundation governors, Reverend Angie Hoare and Susan Jordan, shared an online festival which all the classes joined in with at the same time, but in their individual classrooms.

Children also brought in donations for Weston Foodbank.

Deputy headteacher, Rachel Clark, said: “It was really lovely to have our usual harvest celebrations, but slightly adapted to fit in with current Covid guidelines.

“Ahead of the service, year six children learnt the Makaton signing and were filmed signing to the music as we can’t sing in school.

“This was then shared with all the classes so year six taught them the signs even though they can’t all meet together.

“In their individual classes children learned about the Christian festival of farvest, and about the foodbank, and were encouraged to bring in items for Weston Foodbank.”