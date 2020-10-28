Primary school enjoys harvest festival
PUBLISHED: 09:00 29 October 2020
Archant
Pupils of St Georges Primary School celebrated its harvest festival.
Methodist foundation governors, Reverend Angie Hoare and Susan Jordan, shared an online festival which all the classes joined in with at the same time, but in their individual classrooms.
Children also brought in donations for Weston Foodbank.
Deputy headteacher, Rachel Clark, said: “It was really lovely to have our usual harvest celebrations, but slightly adapted to fit in with current Covid guidelines.
“Ahead of the service, year six children learnt the Makaton signing and were filmed signing to the music as we can’t sing in school.
“This was then shared with all the classes so year six taught them the signs even though they can’t all meet together.
“In their individual classes children learned about the Christian festival of farvest, and about the foodbank, and were encouraged to bring in items for Weston Foodbank.”
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Weston Mercury. Click the link in the orange box above for details.