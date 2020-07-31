Advanced search

St John Ambulance supports lifesaving blood donations during crisis

PUBLISHED: 16:59 31 July 2020

St John Ambulance volunteer Thomas Morley at a blood donation session in Claverham. Picture: St John Ambulance

St John Ambulance

Health and first aid charity St John Ambulance is helping with the safe collection of blood from donors during the pandemic.

Nationally, volunteers have supported the donation of more than 60,000 units of lifesaving blood at around 700 NHS Blood and Transplant sessions since May.

Volunteers have given nearly 1,900 hours of their time in the South West and West Midlands, helping to support blood donation sessions like those with Thomas Morley in Claverham.

St John Ambulance community response head Adam Williams said: “This is a great example of how the combined efforts of volunteers care for blood donors, work alongside donation teams to keep sessions COVID-secure.

“It may not be the first aid that people are used to us providing, but volunteers are quietly helping to save lives.”

For more about the charity’s work, first aid advice and fundraising appeal, visit www.sja.org.uk.

