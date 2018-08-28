Advanced search

Charity seeks more first-aiders to help at major UK events

PUBLISHED: 10:56 03 February 2019

The St John Ambulance Unit helped out at the Christmas Cracker race in Weston. Picture: St John Ambulance

St John Ambulance

Would-be first-aiders are being sought by St John Ambulance.

The emergency care charity is advertising for volunteers and is holding an open evening in Weston.

Good quality training will be provided to new recruits, and those who sign up will eventually be able to help the organisation cover major events, including the London marathon and the Cheltenham Festival.

Damien Macdonald, the charity’s area manager, said: “No previous training is required – it will all be provided – we just look for a desire to help people and the readiness to deal with situations that can be distressing.”

The open evening will run on Wednesday from 8-9.30pm at St John Ambulance’s base in Oldmixon Crescent.

Applications to become a first-aider must be made online before Friday.

Anyone interested in volunteering can also find out more details by emailing damien.macdonald@sja.org.uk

