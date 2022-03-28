News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Community gym in Weston officially opened with launch party

Charlie Williams

Published: 12:09 PM March 28, 2022
Weston's mayor, Cllr James Clayton, officially opened the gym at St John's Field with a ceremonial party.  

A community open air gym in Weston was officially opened with a ceremonial launch party on Saturday (March 26). 

Weston's mayor and ward councillor, James Clayton, cut the ribbon for the St John's Open Air Gym next to the Coronation and Bournville estates. 

The 13-piece free gym will allow locals to access equipment to keep fit without having to foot a conventional gym membership fee. 

Weston's mayor Cllr James Clayton cuts the ribbon to the community gym.

It was funded through a £42,000 grant from the Enovert Community Trust and £3,000 from the Avon and Somerset Police Community Trust. The council also provided £1,300 of additional funding. 

Cllr Clayton said: "It was such a pleasure opening the gym today.

"This has been nearly three years in the making and it will be a community project that’s really going to make a difference for the health and well-being of residents.

"I want to say a massive well done to the residents that secured £45,000 in funding to make the project a reality."

The new open air gym at St John's Field was officially opened. 

