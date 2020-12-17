Youngsters create Christmas cards for care home residents
- Credit: Sally Somers
A primary school has created Christmas cards and decorations for care home residents to enjoy over the festive period.
St Martin's Primary School in Worle has been busy organising Christmas events although a bit different this year.
The school choir would usually visit care homes to sing carols and have an opportunity to meet with residents at Christmas time.
Instead, this year all the children at St Martin's have taken part in designing their own cards and decorations for several care homes and Weston General Hospital.
Youngsters enjoyed making more than 400 items which have been delivered and the cards will be shared among residents at the care homes.
Key Stage Two pupils’ individual Christmas cards included greetings, poems and Christmassy jokes, for residents.
Reception children and Key Stage One painted snow globes, designed angels and snowman pictures which were all laminated to be used as decorations around the Weston General Hospital.
