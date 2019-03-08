PICTURES: Village fair and 'amazing' flower festival
PUBLISHED: 09:04 26 July 2019 | UPDATED: 09:04 26 July 2019
A village fair and 'totally amazing' flower festival attracted a large crowd at the weekend.
St Mary's Church, in Yatton, threw open its doors for two days of entertainment.
Historic cars were parked up for people to browse, church tours were run and beautiful floral displays were also set up.
Organiser Val Dickens said: "We had a good mix of people attend and lots were interested in the bell-ringing stall which also controlled the tower tours - again many people did the climb up to the turret, the views would have been amazing after the rain.
"The flowers were totally amazing and the theme was Yatton organisations."
While there was an element of fun with a raffle taking place, there was a serious reason for the event.
Val said: "The money raised will go towards paying for urgent repairs to three church windows.
"But we also want to improve the kitchen and other things, so the work goes on."