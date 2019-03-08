Gallery

PICTURES: Village fair and 'amazing' flower festival

Annabella, Zach, Alfie and Catherine ringing the bells with Nanny Weston. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

A village fair and 'totally amazing' flower festival attracted a large crowd at the weekend.

Mary Duncan-Burden's floral tribute to the Mendip Morris dancers at St Mary's Church,Yatton. Flower festival. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Mary Duncan-Burden's floral tribute to the Mendip Morris dancers at St Mary's Church,Yatton. Flower festival. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

St Mary's Church, in Yatton, threw open its doors for two days of entertainment.

Historic cars were parked up for people to browse, church tours were run and beautiful floral displays were also set up.

Festival organiser and church warden Pat Denni with fellow church warden Mike Cooke. St Mary's Church,Yatton. Flower festival. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Festival organiser and church warden Pat Denni with fellow church warden Mike Cooke. St Mary's Church,Yatton. Flower festival. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Organiser Val Dickens said: "We had a good mix of people attend and lots were interested in the bell-ringing stall which also controlled the tower tours - again many people did the climb up to the turret, the views would have been amazing after the rain.

"The flowers were totally amazing and the theme was Yatton organisations."

Fiona Mann and Bridget Jarvis with their cricket club inspired display at St Mary's Church,Yatton. Flower festival. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Fiona Mann and Bridget Jarvis with their cricket club inspired display at St Mary's Church,Yatton. Flower festival. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

While there was an element of fun with a raffle taking place, there was a serious reason for the event.

St Mary's Church,Yatton. Flower festival. Picture: MARK ATHERTON St Mary's Church,Yatton. Flower festival. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Val said: "The money raised will go towards paying for urgent repairs to three church windows.

"But we also want to improve the kitchen and other things, so the work goes on."

Julie and Robert Manley, Ann Long and Nora Broomfield on the raffle stall. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Julie and Robert Manley, Ann Long and Nora Broomfield on the raffle stall. Picture: MARK ATHERTON