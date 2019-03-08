Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Gallery

PICTURES: Village fair and 'amazing' flower festival

PUBLISHED: 09:04 26 July 2019 | UPDATED: 09:04 26 July 2019

Annabella, Zach, Alfie and Catherine ringing the bells with Nanny Weston. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Annabella, Zach, Alfie and Catherine ringing the bells with Nanny Weston. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Archant

A village fair and 'totally amazing' flower festival attracted a large crowd at the weekend.

Mary Duncan-Burden's floral tribute to the Mendip Morris dancers at St Mary's Church,Yatton. Flower festival. Picture: MARK ATHERTONMary Duncan-Burden's floral tribute to the Mendip Morris dancers at St Mary's Church,Yatton. Flower festival. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

St Mary's Church, in Yatton, threw open its doors for two days of entertainment.

Historic cars were parked up for people to browse, church tours were run and beautiful floral displays were also set up.

Festival organiser and church warden Pat Denni with fellow church warden Mike Cooke. St Mary's Church,Yatton. Flower festival. Picture: MARK ATHERTONFestival organiser and church warden Pat Denni with fellow church warden Mike Cooke. St Mary's Church,Yatton. Flower festival. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Organiser Val Dickens said: "We had a good mix of people attend and lots were interested in the bell-ringing stall which also controlled the tower tours - again many people did the climb up to the turret, the views would have been amazing after the rain.

"The flowers were totally amazing and the theme was Yatton organisations."

Fiona Mann and Bridget Jarvis with their cricket club inspired display at St Mary's Church,Yatton. Flower festival. Picture: MARK ATHERTONFiona Mann and Bridget Jarvis with their cricket club inspired display at St Mary's Church,Yatton. Flower festival. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

While there was an element of fun with a raffle taking place, there was a serious reason for the event.

St Mary's Church,Yatton. Flower festival. Picture: MARK ATHERTONSt Mary's Church,Yatton. Flower festival. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Val said: "The money raised will go towards paying for urgent repairs to three church windows.

"But we also want to improve the kitchen and other things, so the work goes on."

Julie and Robert Manley, Ann Long and Nora Broomfield on the raffle stall. Picture: MARK ATHERTONJulie and Robert Manley, Ann Long and Nora Broomfield on the raffle stall. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Rev. Nigel Thomas with Jean-Louis Maurin and his Volvo 544 and John Ball with his Bently Derby from 1934. Picture: MARK ATHERTONRev. Nigel Thomas with Jean-Louis Maurin and his Volvo 544 and John Ball with his Bently Derby from 1934. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Topic Tags:

Most Read

BBC Radio 1 presenters spotted in Weston

Nick Grimshaw (left) and Greg James (right) were found in Weston's Grand Pier. Picture: Grand Pier

Four-vehicle crash on M5 causing delays

There are delays on the M5 this afternoon (Monday).

Met issues thunderstorm warning for North Somerset

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for thunderstorms. Picture: Timmay Curtis

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

‘Mindless’ vandals destroy play equipment at park

Basket swings have been vandalised at Walford Avenue Park. Picture: Marc Aplin

Most Read

BBC Radio 1 presenters spotted in Weston

Nick Grimshaw (left) and Greg James (right) were found in Weston's Grand Pier. Picture: Grand Pier

Four-vehicle crash on M5 causing delays

There are delays on the M5 this afternoon (Monday).

Met issues thunderstorm warning for North Somerset

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for thunderstorms. Picture: Timmay Curtis

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

‘Mindless’ vandals destroy play equipment at park

Basket swings have been vandalised at Walford Avenue Park. Picture: Marc Aplin

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Flag football: Weston Supers end season in champion style!

Weston Supers face the camera

Robber caught hiding drugs in Kinder Egg inside prison

Darren Gleave. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

REVEALED: GO Kids Go! winners announced

This year's Go Kids Go! will hand out £12,000 to good causes.

Win tickets to see Horrible Histories film in Weston

Win tickets to see Horrible Histories: The Movie – Rotten Romans in Weston-super-Mare.

Worlebury’s Matt makes his mark with championship double, as seniors also cheer

Worlebury's Matt Blackman celebrates his success at Weston
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists