Gallery

Children get creative at messy church workshop

Messy Church at St Mary's Church in Yatton. Picture: Jeremy Long (C)2016 Jeremy Long / JCLPhotography, all rights reserved

Children got to experiment with arts and crafts at a fun-filled session on Sunday afternoon.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Messy Church at St Mary's Church in Yatton. Picture: Jeremy Long Messy Church at St Mary's Church in Yatton. Picture: Jeremy Long

The messy church event is held at St Mary’s Church, in Church Road.

Plant pots, cereal boxes and even the odd copy of the North Somerset Times was put to use in a creative way by the youngsters who showed how imaginative they could be with their decorative creations.

The messy church events are designed to allow the children to get to know other youngsters of a similar age in the village, while being fun at the same time.

Messy Church at St Mary's Church in Yatton. Picture: Jeremy Long Messy Church at St Mary's Church in Yatton. Picture: Jeremy Long

Messy Church at St Mary's Church in Yatton. Picture: Jeremy Long Messy Church at St Mary's Church in Yatton. Picture: Jeremy Long

Messy Church at St Mary's Church in Yatton. Picture: Jeremy Long Messy Church at St Mary's Church in Yatton. Picture: Jeremy Long

Messy Church at St Mary's Church in Yatton. Picture: Jeremy Long Messy Church at St Mary's Church in Yatton. Picture: Jeremy Long