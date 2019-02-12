Gallery
Children get creative at messy church workshop
PUBLISHED: 17:53 07 March 2019
(C)2016 Jeremy Long / JCLPhotography, all rights reserved
Children got to experiment with arts and crafts at a fun-filled session on Sunday afternoon.
Messy Church at St Mary's Church in Yatton. Picture: Jeremy Long
The messy church event is held at St Mary’s Church, in Church Road.
Plant pots, cereal boxes and even the odd copy of the North Somerset Times was put to use in a creative way by the youngsters who showed how imaginative they could be with their decorative creations.
The messy church events are designed to allow the children to get to know other youngsters of a similar age in the village, while being fun at the same time.
