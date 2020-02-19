Advanced search

Nearly 250 homes secured for Locking village

PUBLISHED: 09:00 21 February 2020

248 homes to be built at Handley Place in Locking Parklands

248 homes to be built at Handley Place in Locking Parklands

Archant

St. Modwen Homes has secured planning permission to build 248 'high quality' homes in Locking Parklands.

North Somerset Council granted permission for the housing developer to build the two, three and four-bedroom homes and one and two-bedroom apartments, including 32 affordable properties.

The homes, which will be at Handley Place, at the former Moss land, will have a central square with public open space and pedestrian and cycle links to the development.

St. Modwen Homes will also make financial contributions for off-site infrastructure and services as part of the planning obligations for the development.

The funding will be used towards community and health facilities, education provision and the promotion of sustainable transport in the local area.

The housing developer will also fund and implement the planting of a 1.7 acre woodland adjacent to the development.

Managing Director at St. Modwen Homes, Dave Smith, said: "We are committed to delivering high-quality homes for local people and are pleased to have received planning permission for 248 new homes at Handley Place.

"Locking is a lovely area that has a wonderful community spirit. The area is thriving, and it really is a place where people aspire to live and build a future."

Concerns were raised by neighbours regarding surface water drainage, the focus on larger properties, the lack of affordable housing units, the height of buildings and parking provision.

In the report by the council, it states: "This approval is subject to conditions. They are an integral part of the decision and are important because they describe how the council requires you to carry out the approved work or operate the premises.

"It is your responsibility to comply fully with them.

"The council has powers to enforce compliance with planning permission and there are penalties for failure to comply. In cases where terms and conditions of planning permission are not adhered to and the Council finds it necessary to take enforcement action, it almost invariably results in delay and additional expense to the applicant."

To view the full planning application, visit www.bit.ly/38EUWJF

