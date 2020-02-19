Housing developer offers young people behind-the-scenes access to sites

The week-long event will be taking place across the country Jon Thorne Photography Limited

A housing developer is to open its doors to young people in a bid to inspire them to consider a career in construction and development.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The week-long event aims to inspire young people and career changers to consider and explore a career in the construction industry The week-long event aims to inspire young people and career changers to consider and explore a career in the construction industry

St Modwen Homes, in Locking Parklands, will host the event on March 20 from 9am-3pm.

The programme by Build UK in partnership with Construction Industry Training Board (CITB) offers a chance for the public to go behind the scenes of live construction sites, offices, factories and training centres.

St Modwen Homes managing director Dave Smith said: "We are delighted to be involved in Open Doors 2020 and are particularly excited to open our Locking Parklands development to the wider public of Digbeth and the surrounding areas.

"The event offers a great platform for us to showcase the hard work that goes into building houses and their surrounding communities."

For more information, visit www.opendoors.construction