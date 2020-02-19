Housing developer offers young people behind-the-scenes access to sites
PUBLISHED: 14:00 21 February 2020
Jon Thorne Photography Limited
A housing developer is to open its doors to young people in a bid to inspire them to consider a career in construction and development.
St Modwen Homes, in Locking Parklands, will host the event on March 20 from 9am-3pm.
The programme by Build UK in partnership with Construction Industry Training Board (CITB) offers a chance for the public to go behind the scenes of live construction sites, offices, factories and training centres.
St Modwen Homes managing director Dave Smith said: "We are delighted to be involved in Open Doors 2020 and are particularly excited to open our Locking Parklands development to the wider public of Digbeth and the surrounding areas.
"The event offers a great platform for us to showcase the hard work that goes into building houses and their surrounding communities."
For more information, visit www.opendoors.construction