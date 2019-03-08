Advanced search

Church hosts Summer Vibe fun day

PUBLISHED: 14:00 11 July 2019

William 10 and Charlotte 8 doing stencil graffitti St Paul's Church fun day in Clarence park, WsM.

William 10 and Charlotte 8 doing stencil graffitti St Paul's Church fun day in Clarence park, WsM.

(C)2016 Jeremy Long / JCLPhotography, all rights reserved

Darts football, musical statues and cream teas filled a Weston park as a church hosted its summer party.

Enjoying a cream tea St Paul's Church fun day in Clarence park, WsM.Enjoying a cream tea St Paul's Church fun day in Clarence park, WsM.

St Paul's Church, in Walliscote Road, set up an array of games and activities for families to enjoy together in Clarence Park at its Summer Vibe event.

Children tested their throwing skills by hurling beanbags at tin cans, while youngsters aimed footballs at an inflatable dart board in a novel twist on the traditional pub game.

Keen artists left their mark on the stencil graffiti board while others let off some steam on the inflatables.

Guests tucked in to cream teas, barbecued food and pizza.

St Paul's Church fun day in Clarence park, WsM.St Paul's Church fun day in Clarence park, WsM.

There were also games of splat the rat, musical statues contests, target basketball, a tombola, competitions and live music.

Summer Vibe has become a popular event on Weston's calendar and St Paul's Church would like to thank everyone who supported the fun day.

Musical statues St Paul's Church fun day in Clarence park, WsM.Musical statues St Paul's Church fun day in Clarence park, WsM.

Beanbag tin can alley St Paul's Church fun day in Clarence park, WsM.Beanbag tin can alley St Paul's Church fun day in Clarence park, WsM.

