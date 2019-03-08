Caravan park staff praised for saving guest's life

A senior hospital clinician has praised staff at a holiday park 'whose quick thinking' and 'prompt actions' saved the life of a guest who suffered a heart attack.

The staff member, who wished to remain anonymous, used a defibrillator and performed CPR on the holidaymaker who had collapsed and stopped breathing at Northam Farm Holiday Park, in Brean's South Road.

The man was taken to hospital in Taunton to recover from his heart attack.

Lee Thompson, senior staff nurse at Musgrove Park Hospital, wrote an email to the team at Northam Farm, which was subsequently shared on social media, praising the actions of the team and the first aider who rushed to his aid which he said 'without a doubt saved the man's life'.

He wrote: "On August 6 a man became unwell and was apparently helped back to his caravan where as a consequence of suffering a heart attack he went into cardiac arrest."

"I believe at this point his family contacted Northam Farm's reception for help and one of their first aiders attended to help the man with your on-site defibrillator."

"I think it is important to give feedback in these situations so I would like to offer our congratulations and commendations to the member of staff who attended."

"Her prompt actions without doubt saved the man's life and afforded him the chance to get to us for appropriate successful treatment.

"Thank you and keep up the good work."

Northam Farm bosses praised its staff for their quick actions and urged visitors to report it to staff if they are feeling unwell.

Its spokesman said: "We are extremely proud of this member of staff who did a fantastic job in helping this man," the spokesman said.

"We have 12 staff who are fully qualified first aiders on site and would urge anyone who is staying with us to come to reception and tell us if anyone is unwell or suffering from a cardiac arrest.

"If someone had not come and told us at reception we would never have known what was going on and may not have saved the man.

"This event proves how important it is to advise reception when an ambulance is called to the site."