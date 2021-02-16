News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us E-Edition
Weston Mercury > News

Staff enjoy afternoon of meditation

Author Picture Icon

Henry Woodsford

Published: 4:08 PM February 16, 2021    Updated: 11:54 AM February 18, 2021
Andy Bertoncin in the CalmaMe mobile meditation centre. 

Andy Bertoncin in the CalmaMe mobile meditation centre. - Credit: Mark Gray Photography

Members of staff at a Worle school enjoyed a tranquil afternoon of meditation last week.

Andy and Silvia Bertoncin set up CalmaMe, the first company in the UK offering a mobile meditation centre; a relaxing, private place that can be parked outside working environments or schools for people to have a little space to escape, meditate and relax.

The CalmaMe mobile meditation centre. 

The CalmaMe mobile meditation centre. - Credit: Mark Gray Photography

To launch CalmaMe, Andy and Silvia bought an old dilapidated horse trailer and Andy spent every evening and weekend for more than a year converting it. 

They brought the mobile centre to Mendip Green Primary School for staff to experience.

Silvia said: "We had about 25 visitors and we received amazing feedback.

The CalmaMe mobile meditation centre.

The CalmaMe mobile meditation centre. - Credit: Mark Gray Photography

"We had Covid-19 procedures in places like antibacterial gel and wipes, disposable covers for the headsets and people were social distancing and wearing their masks until they were inside their own pods.

"We offer all sorts of meditation and relaxing sounds and funny enough, one of the most popular requests on the day was the sound of rain and thunder."

Most Read

  1. 1 Council lists new anti-social orders including no dog zones
  2. 2 Police officer sacked after 'inappropriate relationship'
  3. 3 ‘The ultimate takeaway experience’: award-winning fish and chips delivered straight to your door
  1. 4 Woman charged with murder following man's death
  2. 5 Grand Pier makes surprise delivery for NHS staff on Pancake day
  3. 6 Revealed: What the Sovereign Centre will look like after £1.7million facelift
  4. 7 Council's environment plan to be put to the public
  5. 8 North Somerset Local Plan motors forward
  6. 9 Council approves plan to repurpose Sovereign Centre
  7. 10 North Somerset's first vehicle charging point is installed

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Old Quarry

North Somerset Council

Weston Town Council secures future for the Old Town Quarry

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon
POLICE IMAGE

Woman arrested on suspicion of murder following death of man

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon
L-shaped beige rendered one-level property with lawn in front and tree to the right

Property of the Week | Ad Feature

Pretty five-bedroom home with views, grounds and outbuildings

By Karen Richards

person
Ahmed Chamlani, Omar Abdurahman and Numan Arif from London were sentenced at Bristol Crown Court yesterday (Thursday) for conspiring to supply class A drugs in the South Ward area of Weston-super-Mare.

Men jailed for 18 years over drug supply offences

Lily Newton-Browne

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus