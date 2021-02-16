Staff enjoy afternoon of meditation

Published: 4:08 PM February 16, 2021 Updated: 11:54 AM February 18, 2021

Members of staff at a Worle school enjoyed a tranquil afternoon of meditation last week.

Andy and Silvia Bertoncin set up CalmaMe, the first company in the UK offering a mobile meditation centre; a relaxing, private place that can be parked outside working environments or schools for people to have a little space to escape, meditate and relax.

The CalmaMe mobile meditation centre. - Credit: Mark Gray Photography

To launch CalmaMe, Andy and Silvia bought an old dilapidated horse trailer and Andy spent every evening and weekend for more than a year converting it.

They brought the mobile centre to Mendip Green Primary School for staff to experience.

Silvia said: "We had about 25 visitors and we received amazing feedback.

The CalmaMe mobile meditation centre. - Credit: Mark Gray Photography

"We had Covid-19 procedures in places like antibacterial gel and wipes, disposable covers for the headsets and people were social distancing and wearing their masks until they were inside their own pods.

"We offer all sorts of meditation and relaxing sounds and funny enough, one of the most popular requests on the day was the sound of rain and thunder."