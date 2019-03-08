Care home staff take on 30-mile walk for hospice

Staff from Stoneleigh Care Home taking part in the Weston Hospicecare Mendip Challenge. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

Intrepid staff from a Weston care home are preparing to walk 30 miles in aid of Weston Hospicecare.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Fourteen members of staff from Stoneleigh Care Home, and their family members, have signed up to the toughest route of the Mendip Challenge on June 2.

Nurses from the hospice regularly visit the care home to look after residents and staff wanted to raise money for the charity.

Ian Russ' wife and daughter work at the care home and he has helped to organise the team.

He said: "We've very nervous. 30 miles is a long way but we are all trying hard.

"Hospice nurses come in to the care home to look after end-of-life patients.

"We are doing it because it's the best organised sponsored walk you can do.

"We've had local companies helping out with T-shirts and people supplying energy drinks.

"We want to thank all the businesses for their support."