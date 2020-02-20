Students perform with former Strictly Come Dancing Star at Weston Playhouse
PUBLISHED: 14:24 20 February 2020 | UPDATED: 14:24 20 February 2020
Archant
Children had the chance to perform alongside a famous singer and former Strictly Come Dancing professional last week.
Weston's Playhouse Theatre hosted Stagecoach Performing Arts Portishead students who performed in Dance To The Music 2020 at the venue on Wednesday.
Youngsters performed alongside world-finalist professional ballroom dancer, Kristina Rihanoff, and former The X Factor star, Jake Quickenden.
Stagecoach spokesman, Fae McIntyre, said: "The day went really well and the kids were beside themselves with excitement.
"They met and took pictures with Kristina and Jake and performed in the second act of the show, it was really inspiring for them.
"They danced to 1980s hip hop alongside Jake, who challenged the kids to a dance-off and they had a really good time.
"It boosted their energy levels and it was a really great experience for them."