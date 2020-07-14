Advanced search

What does the stamp duty holiday mean for the housing market in North Somerset?

PUBLISHED: 14:53 14 July 2020 | UPDATED: 14:59 14 July 2020

Anyone moving house in North Somerset can save thousands after the Government announced a stamp duty holiday. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Anyone moving house in North Somerset can save thousands after the Government announced a stamp duty holiday. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

JohnDWilliams

North Somerset movers completing their property purchases between now and March 31 next year stand to save thousands on stamp duty.

The stamp duty threshold has today been increased from £125,000 to £500,000, meaning savings of up to £15,000 for people in North Somerset.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced the much-anticipated stamp duty holiday as part of a raft of measures designed to keep the economy moving.

He said the average stamp duty bill will drop by £4,500 as a result, with nearly nine out of 10 people buying their main home this financial year now set to pay no stamp duty at all.

The changes will take effect immediately for movers in England and Northern Ireland and will be in place until March 31 next year.

Until today, the stamp duty payable for residential property stood at two per cent on homes priced between £125,00-£250,000, five per cent on £250,001-£925,000, 10 per cent on £925,001-£1.5million and 12 per cent on the portion above £1.5million.

Discounts were already in place for first-time buyers up to £300,000 (who then paid five per cent on any portion between £300,001-£500,000) as well as a three per cent surcharge for second home buyers, which remains unchanged.

Daren Podbury from Avery Estate Agents said the stamp duty holiday is already having a positive effect on the housing market in the area.

He said: “It’s estimated that the lockdown prevented about 175,000 potential sellers marketing their homes nationwide, and we certainly saw this effect in Weston and Worle during the earlier weeks.

“I think now, more than ever, home movers are looking for longstanding, trustworthy agents, who they know will have previous experience in markets similar to this.

“The Government has now implemented the stamp duty holiday up to £500,000 until March next year, which has already began having a positive effect on the market, and is encouraging even more home movers to come to the market.

“The stamp duty holiday will effect about nine in 10 purchases nationwide, and we are expecting some very busy months ahead. Here at Avery, we’ve already noticed an increase in valuations, some heavily influenced by this update.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Weston Mercury. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Restaurant enjoys success during reopening weekend after award win

Nick Taplin fouded Black and White Hospitality in 2013. Picture: Black and White Hospitality

New pedestrian zone in Weston town centre

Regent Street will become a pedestrian zone.

High Street optician resumes routine appointments

Weston's Optika Optician has reopened under NHS England guidelines.

Man arrested over M5 stab attack

Police closed the slip road to examine the scene

Arrests after woman hit with bow and arrow in Worle

A woman was hit with an arrow and a car was damaged on Saturday night.

Most Read

Restaurant enjoys success during reopening weekend after award win

Nick Taplin fouded Black and White Hospitality in 2013. Picture: Black and White Hospitality

New pedestrian zone in Weston town centre

Regent Street will become a pedestrian zone.

High Street optician resumes routine appointments

Weston's Optika Optician has reopened under NHS England guidelines.

Man arrested over M5 stab attack

Police closed the slip road to examine the scene

Arrests after woman hit with bow and arrow in Worle

A woman was hit with an arrow and a car was damaged on Saturday night.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

What does the stamp duty holiday mean for the housing market in North Somerset?

Anyone moving house in North Somerset can save thousands after the Government announced a stamp duty holiday. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Beachgoers rescued from mud in Weston

Life in the Muditerranean, when will they learn. This rescue called out the Hovercraft, Coast Guard, Fire Service and an Ambulance

Murder trial set following Weston stabbing

Hospital garden transformed into haven for staff

Staff can use the garden to relax and talk about their emotions during the pandemic.

Arrests after woman hit with bow and arrow in Worle

A woman was hit with an arrow and a car was damaged on Saturday night.